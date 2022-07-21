Wilmington VA Medical Center Dialysis Receives National Ratings

PRESS RELEASE

July 21, 2022

Wilmington , DE — Wilmington VA Medical Center (WVAMC) Dialysis unit is currently rated one of the top 3 in the nation out of over 165 VA programs.

Within the past 2 years the dialysis team has instituted several operational changes, improving the Veteran-centered model of care. The WVAMC dialysis continues to advance services with plans to renovate a state-of-the-art unit that will increase capacity, modalities, services, and safety. The team has achieved the pinnacle of performance and safety as evidenced by demonstrating commitment to patient safety and access to care.



Most recently the WVAMC dialysis team was recognized nationally as the recipient of a National HeRO Award, the highest level of High Reliability Organization recognition available within the Veterans Health Administration. The dialysis team of WVAMC applied best practice techniques by implementing the testing of equipment prior to use ensuring quality control.



WVAMC dialysis receives its rating on a national scale according to Veteran outcomes and treatment performance. The dialysis program in Wilmington has grown and now includes a full time Access Coordinator-Registered Nurse continues to enhance operations. The COVID-19 crisis has challenged every facet of the medical community, however, during the pandemic the WVAMC dialysis operations increased access from a three day per week schedule to serving Veterans six days per week. The unit has staff that are specially trained to run critically sick, acute dialysis to Veterans and have dedicated equipment to handle this special need.

During a site visit conducted by The Joint Commission in 2021, the WVAMC dialysis team demonstrated compliance in equipment, policies and practices met or exceeded industry standards. During the review, one surveyor stated that the WVAMC dialysis unit was “a beacon of Best Practices” (TJC, 2021) and shared those remarks with the team. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Veteran Integrated Service Network 4 inspectors did a thorough review and found zero compliance infractions.



Incorporating Veteran feedback, additional improvements include updating water treatment systems and replacing dialysis chairs with heated and massage features. The massage function helps to encourage blood circulation and reduce sitting fatigue. These changes and countless others have helped our veteran satisfaction scores to climb.



Looking into the future of dialysis at WVAMC, the team continues to develop improvement plans and identify expansion efforts to better serve the Veteran community. The journey continues as WVAMC is focused on providing the highest level of care while expanding reach into the community to support our veterans.

Wilmington VA Medical Center provides health care services to approximately 35,000 Veterans through its main medical center and five community-based outpatient clinics in Delaware and southern New Jersey. For more information, visit www.va.gov/wilmington-health-care/.