Wilmington VA Medical Center Expands COVID-19 Vaccinations to Adolescents under SAVE LIVES Act
PRESS RELEASE
June 3, 2021
Wilmington , DE — Today, the Wilmington Veterans Affairs Medical Center announced it will begin vaccinating adolescents ages 12 to 17, who are caregivers of Veterans or are CHAMPVA beneficiaries under the SAVE LIVES Act.
Wilmington VA Medical Center will expand their vaccine offering beginning Monday, June 7 on its main campus at 1601 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE 19805.
CHAMPVA recipients and anyone who served in the U.S. military can bring their spouses, caregivers, children ages 12 and up who provide services (e.g., gets groceries, preps meals, does chores, etc.) to the Veteran to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Adolescents will only be able to receive the Pfizer vaccine.
The COVID-19 vaccine will be available to Veteran caregivers and those who qualify as beneficiaries under VA’s Civilian Health and Medical Program. The expansion is in line with recent recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Food and Drug Administration. Previously, VA was only vaccinating adults age 18 and older.
“Wilmington VA Medical Center is honored to expand its offering of the COVID-19 vaccine to the adolescents who care for Veterans under this new expanded authority,” said Vince Kane, Medical Center Director. “We look forward to helping our community move forward in this effort.”
For more information about the Wilmington VA Medical Center COVID-19 vaccine clinic operations, visit www.wilmington.va.gov/services/covid-19-vaccines.asp or call 302-633-5200.
Wilmington VA Medical Center provides health care services to approximately 33,000 Veterans through its main medical center and five community based outpatient clinics in Delaware and southern New Jersey.
Jacob Dillon, Public Affairs Officer