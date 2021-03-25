Wilmington VA Medical Center to Hold Caregiver & Family Virtual Resource Fair

PRESS RELEASE

Wilmington , DE — Wilmington Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VAMC) will be holding a COVID-19 vaccination event for Veterans enrolled in VA health care March 27 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the medical center in Wilmington.

WILMINGTON, Del. — Wilmington Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VAMC) will be holding a COVID-19 vaccination event for Veterans enrolled in VA health care March 27 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the medical center in Wilmington.

Location: Wilmington VAMC, 1601 Kirkwood Highway (main entrance), Wilmington, DE 19805

Scheduled Appointments and Walk-in Availability

Veterans enrolled in VA health care are encouraged to schedule appointments, but there will be walk-in availability for eligible Veterans enrolled in VA health care. Those getting vaccinated must commit to getting a second dose on April 17.

Veterans must bring their VA ID to verify VA enrollment.

Enrolled Veterans will be vaccinated based upon vaccine availability. Veterans may experience fluctuating wait times based upon demand, and if unable to get vaccinated during the event, Wilmington VAMC will work to schedule Veterans for a future appointment.

For the latest information on Wilmington VAMC’s COVID-19 vaccination program, such as, scheduling appointments, enrollment in VA health care and frequently asked questions visit www.wilmington.va.gov/services/covid-19-vaccines.asp.

SAVES LIVES Act

“Wilmington VA Medical Center is extremely excited to hear the news of the recent signing of the SAVE LIVES Act into law. The law expands VA’s eligibility to administer the vaccine,” said Vince Kane, Director, Wilmington VAMC. “This new law will allow us to vaccinate more Veterans and their spouses and caregivers in the very near future. But at this time, with our limited allotment of vaccines, our focus remains on vaccinating Veterans enrolled in health care at Wilmington VAMC. In coordination with VA and other federal partners, Wilmington VAMC is rapidly developing plans to vaccinate this newly eligible population.”

Veterans, caregivers, spouses and CHAMPVA beneficiaries newly eligible under the recently signed SAVE LIVES Act should go to www.va.gov/covid-19-vaccine to indicate interest in receiving a vaccine from VA. Signing up will also give users regular updates about VA’s vaccine rollout process.

“In an effort to put this terrible virus behind us and get protection throughout our communities as quickly and safely as possible, we encourage this newest group to take the first opportunity available to get a vaccine whether that’s through an employer, pharmacy or local public health event while we finalize this new vaccination process,” said Kane. “At Wilmington VAMC, we look forward to the opportunity to vaccinate more Veterans and spouses throughout Delaware and southern New Jersey.”

Wilmington VA Medical Center provides health care services to Veterans through its main medical center and five Community Based Outpatient Clinics in Delaware and southern New Jersey.