Wilmington VA Medical Center to Hold Caregiver & Family Virtual Resource Fair
PRESS RELEASE
May 18, 2021
Wilmington , DE — Wilmington VA Medical Center’s Caregiver Support Program is scheduled to hold its second annual Virtual Caregiver & Family Resource Fair May 27.
"Our goal is to engage with caregivers, Veterans, family members, and community partners and to promote the health and well-being of family caregivers who care for our nation’s Veterans, through education, resources, support, and services," said John Austin, LCSW, Support Coordinator for the Wilmington VA Medical Center’s Caregiver Support Program.
This event will provide information for caregivers and families, along with sharing a host of tools and resources that are available within the VA and our local community partners such as:
Veterans Benefits Administration, VA Medical Foster Homes, Social Security Administration, Caring Bridge, Code of Support, NAMI Delaware, local hospice agencies and more!
Register Today
• Date/Time: Thursday, May 27 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
• Registration Information: This event requires registration. After your registration has been approved, instructions for joining the event will be emailed. Participants can register at www.wilmington.va.gov/services/caregiver/index.asp.
Caregiver Services Wilmington VA Medical Center offers a number of services that can be tailored to individual caregivers, families and Veterans. Whether you and the Veteran you care for could use some help at home or you just need someone to listen, Wilmington VA Medical Center has support for you.
Additional event details and caregiver resources can be found at www.wilmington.va.gov/services/caregiver/index.asp.
More Information Wilmington VA Medical Center provides health care services to approximately 33,000 Veterans through its main medical center and five Community Based Outpatient Clinics in Delaware and southern New Jersey. For more information, please visit www.wilmington.va.gov.
Jacob Dillon, Public Affairs Officer