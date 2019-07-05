Wilmington VA to host resource fair, town hall on May 8
PRESS RELEASE
May 7, 2019
Wilmington , DE — DOVER, Del. — On Wednesday, May 8, 2019, Wilmington VA Medical Center will hold a resource fair and town hall at American Legion Post 2 in Dover.
CONTACT: Brendan Mackie, Public Affairs Officer
PHONE: (302) 932-3762
DATE: 05/07/2019
Veterans Affairs outreach specialists will be available to answer questions from Veterans about health care enrollment, disability claims, women’s health services, telehealth, suicide prevention, and counseling services. Congressional staffers will also be present to help Veterans with matters that involve the federal government.
During the town hall, the medical center director will answer questions and provide information about the relocation and expansion of the Kent County Community Based Outpatient Clinic.
What:
Veterans resource fair and town hall
Where:
American Legion Walter L. Fox Post 2
835 S. Bay Road, Dover, DE 19901
When:
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
9:15 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Note: Town hall starts at 10:00 a.m.
RSVP:
Media interested in attending should RSVP to Brendan Mackie or (302) 932-3762.
Veterans with questions can contact Valerie Camarillo at (302) 357-8715.