COVID-19 vaccines
VA Wilmington Healthcare System (VAWHS) offers the COVID-19 vaccine to all Veterans, their spouses and caregivers at no cost. We provide the vaccine to VA-enrolled Veterans by appointment at any of our six sites of care or as walk-ins to our main medical center campus. We are vaccinating: ALL Veterans, Veteran spouses, caregivers of Veterans and adolescents ages 12 -17* who are caregivers of Veterans. *Adolescents are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine at our main medical center campus. All minors must be accompanied by their parent(s) or legal guardian when receiving the vaccine.
If you are an enrolled Veteran who received a vaccination outside of the VA, please report it to your primary care team.
Masking is still a requirement for ALL individuals entering any of our facilities even if you have been vaccinated.
How to get your COVID-19 Vaccine through Wilmington VA Medical Center:
- ALL Veterans. Veteran does not need to be enrolled in VA health care.
- Veteran spouses and surviving spouses.
- Caregivers of Veterans. (For COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, we define a caregiver as a family member or friend who provides care to a Veteran.)
- Adolescents ages 12 -17 who are caregivers of Veterans are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine at our main medical center campus beginning June 7. All minors must be accompanied by their parent(s) or legal guardian when receiving the vaccine.
Call 302-633-5200 for more information (Monday - Friday, from 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.) for more information or to schedule an appointment.
Veterans who have signed up for VA Health Chat, can use the application to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments.
Vaccination Schedule at Medical Center and CBOCs
Wilmington Medical Center Campus
- Walk-in - Monday - Friday - 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Appointment - Monday - Friday - Call 302-633-5200
Kent County CBOC
- Appointment Only on Fridays
Sussex County CBOC
- Appointment Only on Wednesdays
Atlantic County CBOC
- Appointment Only on Fridays
Cape May County CBOC
- Appointment Only on Fridays
Cumberland County CBOC
- Appointment Only on Fridays
Veteran Vaccination Numbers
As of June 20, we have administered 30,949 first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to enrolled Veterans. Nearly 70% of the more than 25,000 Veterans who get their primary care from us received at least their initial dose of the vaccine (through VA or in the community).