Use VA Health Chat for immediate answers when you:

Need medical advice for a minor injury or illness.

Feel ill and unsure about going to an ER or clinic.

Have questions about your medications or need a refill.

Have questions about your consults.

Looking for results of lab or imaging tests.

Read Health Chat user and U.S. Army Veteran Josef Mendez Lopez's testimonial here.

“I opened the app, signed in with my My HealtheVet Premium account credentials, and from there it was easy to follow the prompts and begin using the app,” he said. “I was able to chat with a nurse within one minute."

VA team members are available to chat Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. local time, excluding holidays.

Download the VA Health Chat app on the VA App Store, the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. The app is also available through the VA Launchpad app.