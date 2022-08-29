Research and Development Resources
Wilmington VAMC Research Partnership Resources.
Getting started with research at Wilmington VAMC
Wilmington VAMC Research Office
Phone: 302-994-2511 x5016
Email: VHAWIMResearchAdmin@va.gov
Veterans Research Foundation Administers non-VA federal and private sector funds in support of Wilmington VAMC research and education activities.
Phone: 412-360-3866
Email: Alanna.Caffas@va.gov
ORD Priority Research Areas https://www.research.va.gov/resources/research_priorities/default.cfm
- Work Without Compensation (WOC) positions are appointment authorized by 38 USC 7405, used by VA to employ individuals to do VA work (e.g., a task, service, research) without compensation. A WOC is a federal employee for all purposes except for salary and benefits. WOC 101
VA Research Programs 101
Biomedical Laboratory Research and Development (BLRD) supports and conducts preclinical research to understand life processes from the molecular, genomic, and physiological levels for the purpose of advancing science and the understanding of how diseases affect Veterans.
Clinical Science Research and Development (CSRD) is focused on moving ideas along the translational pathway from scientific discovery to clinical application in order to advance the healthcare of our Veterans.
Health Services Research and Development Service (HSR&D) is an integral part of VA’s quest for innovative solutions to today’s healthcare challenges. HSR&D supports research that encompasses all aspects of VA healthcare, focusing on patient care, cost, and quality.
Rehabilitation Research and Development (RR&D) is focused on improving the quality of life of impaired and disabled veterans through a full spectrum of research: from approved rehabilitation research projects, through evaluation and technology transfer to final clinical application.
Office of Research & Development (ORD) VHA Directive, Handbooks, and Program Guides -- 1200 series https://www.research.va.gov/resources/policies/handbooks.cfm
Resources while conducting research at Wilmington VAMC
VAIRRS - VA Innovation and Research Review System - used by all VA medical centers with research programs and provides an enterprise platform to support the management of research oversight committees.
Log in/Registration page https://gov.irbnet.org/release/home.html
Information about it https://www.research.va.gov/programs/orppe/vairrs/
VIReC – VA Information Resource Center – guide for VA/Non-VA researchers to access VA data https://www.virec.research.va.gov/
VAEDA - VA Electronic Determination Aid portal https://vhacdwdwhvda01.vha.med.va.gov/vaeda/