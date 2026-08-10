Research and Development Resources
Wilmington VAMC Research Partnership Resources.
Getting started with research at Wilmington VAMC
- Wilmington VAMC Research Office
- Phone:
- Email: VHAWIMResearchAdmin@va.gov
- Phone:
- Veterans Health Foundation Administers non-VA federal and private sector funds in support of Wilmington VAMC research and education activities.
- Phone: 412-360-3866
- Email: alanna.caffas@veteranshealthfoundation.org
- ORD Priority Research Areas Office of Research & Development
- Work Without Compensation (WOC) positions are appointment authorized by 38 USC 7405, used by VA to employ individuals to do VA work (e.g., a task, service, research) without compensation. A WOC is a federal employee for all purposes except for salary and benefits. WOC 101
- Phone:
Email: VHAWIMResearchAdmin@va.gov
- Phone:
- VA Research Programs 101
- Actively Managed Portfolios that are in line with ORD’s Priority Research Areas.
- Broad Portfolios from preclinical to clinical and health services research.
- Key Areas being studied by VA researchers.
Resources while conducting research at Wilmington VAMC
- VAIRRS - VA Innovation and Research Review System - used by all VA medical centers with research programs and provides an enterprise platform to support the management of research oversight committees.
- Log in/Registration page https://gov.irbnet.org/release/home.html
- Information about it IRBNet Basics for Investigators
- VIReC – VA Information Resource Center – guide for VA/Non-VA researchers to access VA data https://www.virec.research.va.gov/