He graduated from Mekane Yesus Theological Seminary in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia with Bachelor of Theology; Norwegian School of Theology with Master of Philosophy in Theology; and Lutheran Theological Seminary in Gettysburg with Master of Divinity. He also received Doctor of Ministry from Samuel DeWitt Proctor School of Theology at Virginia Union University in Richmond VA. Kibreab received his Clinical Pastoral Education training at Penn-State Hershey Medical Center through their residency program. He also worked as PRN for a couple of months after graduating from the program. Kibreab worked as chaplain for Hospice of Washington County, Hagerstown MD. Before assuming this position, he was Manager of Spiritual care and Education for WellSpan Chambersburg and Waynesboro Hospitals. He is an ordained Minister of word and sacrament with Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, and Board-Certified Chaplain with Association of Professional Chaplains. Kibreab has also served parishes in Hagerstown, MD area. Kibreab is married to his wife Chaltu Bekele. They live in Hagerstown, MD with their two daughters Simera Gudeta and Rajan Gudeta.