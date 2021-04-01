Stories
Veteran Gets Medical Advice with VA Health Chat
Through VA Health Chat, Veterans may chat online with Clinical Contact Center staff members to ask nonurgent health questions, schedule appointments, ask about prescriptions and more.
Changing Minds: Vietnam Veteran Shares His Experience Using VA Health Care
All Veterans have their own unique experiences from their time served in the military. After their time in service, each Veteran has decisions to make on where to get health care.
Beneficiary Travel Portal Instructional Videos
Beneficiary Travel Self-Service System (BTSSS) instructional videos now available to help Veterans access and navigate the portal to submit travel claims.
WVAMC Police Train, Stay Sharp with New Technology
Here at the Wilmington Veterans Affairs Medical Center (WVAMC), the VA police force stays fresh with the help of new technology that allows for more training while maintaining COVID-19 safety protocols.
COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility Criteria Expanded
We at the Wilmington VA Medical Center want to thank our Veterans and their families for their patience, flexibility and understanding as we worked together over the course of the past year to limit the devastating impact of COVID-19 in our communities.
New VA Outpatient Clinic in Dover to Open March 31
Wilmington VA Medical Center (VAMC) is excited to announce the opening of our new Kent County Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) in Dover.
Veterans: How Can VA Improve Your Health Care?
Veterans: How Can VA Improve Your Health Care? Join a virtual listening session and tell us what you think.
CLC Veterans Stay Active During Pandemic
With the National Salute to Hospitalized Veterans last week Veteran residents in our Community Living Center were treated to a myriad of comfort and sensory activities such as snowball fights with foam balls.
Wilmington VA Medical Center 2020 Annual Report
We invite you to come and read our 2020 Annual Report. Inside are stories from FY2020 on how Wilmington VA Medical Center Answered the Call and Stepped Up to Serve Our Community during the pandemic.
Wilmington VAMC Recognizes Volunteers
Leadership from Wilmington VA Medical Center organized a unique way to recognize its team of volunteers through a drive-thru awards and recognition event Dec. 3 at Elks Lodge 2281 in New Castle.