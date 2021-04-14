Beneficiary Travel Portal Instructional Videos
Beneficiary Travel Self-Service System (BTSSS) instructional videos now available to help Veterans access and navigate the portal to submit travel claims.
In November 2020, we launched the Beneficiary Travel Self-Service System (BTSSS), on online portal to for Veterans to access and submit travel claims 24/7.
BTSSS simplifies the claim submission process for beneficiaries and ensures timely processing and payment of travel reimbursements.
- Submit claims online 24/7, 365 days a year
- Track the status of submitted claims
- Reduce processing time for submitted claims
- Use self-help tools to make claim submissions fast and easy
- Visit AccessVA, select submit a travel claim, and logon using a DS Log on account.
New Resources
Since its launch, there have been questions on how the new portal works, and to assist Veterans on how to access and use the new portal, a series of instructional videos were produced to help navigate the system.
Please bookmark the following videos for convenient references on how to use BTSSS.
- Playlist “Beneficiary Travel Self-Service System (BTSSS)”
- Beneficiary Travel Self-Service System (BTSSS) Introduction (1 of 6)
- How to Access BTSSS and Create Your Login (2 of 6)
- How to set up Direct Deposit and Access BTSSS using login options (3 of 6)
- How to submit a travel reimbursement claim for a VA facility appointment (4 of 6)
- How to submit a travel reimbursement claim for a non-VA facility appointment (5 of 6)
- How to check the status of your travel reimbursement claim (6 of 6)