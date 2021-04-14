Beneficiary Travel Portal Instructional Videos

Beneficiary Travel Self-Service System (BTSSS) instructional videos now available to help Veterans access and navigate the portal to submit travel claims.

In November 2020, we launched the Beneficiary Travel Self-Service System (BTSSS), on online portal to for Veterans to access and submit travel claims 24/7.

BTSSS simplifies the claim submission process for beneficiaries and ensures timely processing and payment of travel reimbursements.

Submit claims online 24/7, 365 days a year

Track the status of submitted claims

Reduce processing time for submitted claims

Use self-help tools to make claim submissions fast and easy

Visit AccessVA, select submit a travel claim, and logon using a DS Log on account.

New Resources

Since its launch, there have been questions on how the new portal works, and to assist Veterans on how to access and use the new portal, a series of instructional videos were produced to help navigate the system.

Please bookmark the following videos for convenient references on how to use BTSSS.