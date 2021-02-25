CLC Veterans Stay Active During Pandemic

With the National Salute to Hospitalized Veterans last week Veteran residents in our Community Living Center were treated to a myriad of comfort and sensory activities such as snowball fights with foam balls.

VA Recreation Therapists Use Unique Ways to Keep Veterans Active During the Pandemic

For some, the rigors of life bother them, and they manage through the pains. For others, like our Veterans, those rigors can be more intensive and need a more comprehensive health care approach to recovery, treatment and quality of life. This is where our recreation therapists at the Wilmington VA Medical Center play a major role in providing specialized therapeutic activities for our Veterans with injuries, chronic illness and disabling conditions.

February is National Recreation Therapy Month, and in the Community Living Center (CLC), recreational therapist Susana Cebula has been celebrating all month with special events for our 37 plus Veteran residents.

“The Veterans in the CLC have been a big part of my life, and, they have become like family to me,” said Cebula. “When assessing the needs of each Veteran, I take into consideration their interests to provide fulfilling activity-based interventions and empowering them to reach their goals. Recreation therapy in the CLC has a direct impact on each Veteran’s quality of life hand helps to keep our residents active and engaged. Some of our residents’ favorite programs include bowling, community outings, expressive and creative arts, music, discussions, card club and relaxation techniques.”

With the National Salute to Hospitalized Veterans last week the CLC residents were treated to a myriad of comfort and sensory activities such as snowball fights with foam balls, tailgating games and bowling to name a few. Each activity was also paired with different foods from ice cream social, pizza and boneless wings to help make the week more special.

Some things we take for granted such as mobility and accessibility can be challenging. Recreation Therapy can make a significant contribution to Veterans requiring hospice and/or palliative care utilizing comfort, relaxation and sensory activities.

It is through these activities and opportunities for Veterans living in the CLC with injuries, chronic illness and disabling conditions they can stay active and while promoting a good quality of life for our Veterans.

“Our CLC Veterans are truly resilient and it is an honor to watch them smile and be successful in the intervention’s recreation therapy provides,” stated Cebula.