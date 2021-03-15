COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility Criteria Expanded

We at the Wilmington VA Medical Center want to thank our Veterans and their families for their patience, flexibility and understanding as we worked together over the course of the past year to limit the devastating impact of COVID-19 in our communities.

Your safety and access to essential health care has remained always remained a priority to us throughout the pandemic.

COVID-19 Vaccinations for Eligible Veterans

Wilmington VA Medical Center is now offering COVID-19 vaccines to all enrolled Veterans regardless of age. Veteran must be enrolled in VA health care at Wilmington VAMC or one of its five Community Based Outpatient Clinics in Delaware or southern New Jersey to be eligible to receive the vaccine.

Scheduling COVID-19 Vaccinations

For eligible Veterans who have not yet received a COVID-19 vaccination and meet the criteria above, more information such as scheduling appointments, eligibility and enrollment criteria and other vaccine-related questions can be found on our website at www.wilmington.va.gov/services/covid-19-vaccines.asp or by calling our dedicated COVID-19 line 302-633-5200 Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Do Not Delay Your Care

During the past year, many adults have put off seeking essential and routine health care – including mental health – for a variety of reasons (e.g., stay-at-home orders, fear of contracting the virus, thinking medical facilities only serve COVID-19 patients, etc.). If you have not engaged with your health care provider during the pandemic, we implore you to reach out and schedule an appointment with us at your earliest convenience.

We cannot stress the importance enough to not postpone essential and routine care and to actively work with your health care teams for required treatment. If care is continued to be delayed, you can miss out on early detection/prevention of medical conditions and managing your current chronic ailments – all of which can have long-term negative effects.

Our Facilities are Open and Safe

Our medical center and Community Based Outpatient Clinics in Delaware and southern New Jersey have remained open throughout the pandemic. Your health and welfare are our top priorities, and from the beginning of the pandemic, we instituted protocols to keep Veterans and staff safe such has masking requirements, physical distancing and hand hygiene stations placed conveniently around our facilities.

Schedule Appointments – In-Person and Virtual

During this pandemic, we have relied more on virtual care than ever before and feedback has been very positive, and we encourage you to continue to utilize virtual care as necessary to continue to receive health care.

Veterans should call 1-800-461-8262, select Option 2, to make face-to-face or virtual appointments.

We also encourage you to contact us using secure messaging through MyHealtheVet. If you would like to enroll in MyHealtheVet to have easier access to your health care team, you can register at www.myhealth.va.gov.

Stay Informed

We will continue to post routine updates around our operating status, getting care and COVID-19 information on our website at www.wilmington.va.gov and on our social media channels @WilmingtonVAMC on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Thank you again for allowing Wilmington VA Medical Center to provide you with your health care needs.