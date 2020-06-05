Don’t Delay Care, Schedule Your Appointments!

Our Emergency Department remains open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and fully ready to meet your emergent health care needs. Please schedule all your appointments including blood work prior to coming to the facility.



To promote safety, we continue to discourage walk ins and ask that you please contact us via phone at 1-800-461-8262, select Option 2, so we can better coordinate your care.



To our Veterans and family members please know our hospital and CBOCs are safe. Doctors, nurses, our entire health care team have taken every precaution to ensure that Veterans are protected from infection when they come to the hospital, our CBOCs and emergency room. All locations are screening, require masking, employing social distancing, conducting extra cleanings of treatment rooms and common areas. Wilmington VA Medical Center is doing everything possible to keep you safe from COVID-19. Please know You will be much safer seeking medical care when you need it than delaying care and letting your injury or illness worsen.



We will be happy to help coordinate and schedule all of your health care needs. Please know as we safely move forward with health care delivery in the COVID-19 era, telehealth remains an important component for providing medical care to those who are unable to visit or do not need to their medical provider in-person. Please talk to your care team about how you can best utilize our virtual care services.



Again, please call 1-800-461-8262, select Option 2, to schedule an appointment or to contact us prior to coming to the medical center or any of our CBOCS.



Please continue to be safe and please don’t delay getting your health care.



This information can also be found here