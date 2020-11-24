New Cape May County CBOC to Open Dec. 8.

Beginning December 8, 2020, the current location on the U.S. Coast Guard Station in Cape May will close and all Veteran care will be provided at the new location in Rio Grande:

Address:

VA Cape May County CBOC

3801 US 9 South – Unit 2

Rio Grande, NJ 08242

VA Cape May County CBOC 3801 US 9 South – Unit 2 Rio Grande, NJ 08242 Phone number: 1-800-461-8262 ext. 2850 / 302-633-5206

“We are extremely proud to be opening this new clinic. It a testament to our investment and a promised kept in the care we provide to Veterans,” said Vince Kane, Director, Wilmington VA Medical Center. “The new location is more convenient to get to and the facility size will increase to more than 11,000 square feet. We will be able to offer more services, and Veterans will have greater access to care closer to their home.”

The new site will continue to provide Veterans with the same services that were available at the former site, including:

Primary care

Preventative care

Mental health care

Women’s health

Laboratory services

Podiatry

Social work services

“It will also expand telehealth capabilities to bring more specialists to Veterans, and will provide hearing aid maintenance and repair, prescription drug benefits, physical therapy and optometry services,” said Kane.



The Veteran’s care team will remain the same and this relocation should not cause any interruptions to their care.



In order to ensure the health and safety of our Veterans and staff during COVID-19, please contact your care team at the number above before any unscheduled visit to the clinic.



Veterans can also schedule appointments at 1-800-461-8262 option 2 or through MyHealtheVet at www.myhealth.va.gov.