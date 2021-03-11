New VA Outpatient Clinic in Dover to Open March 31

Wilmington VA Medical Center (VAMC) is excited to announce the opening of our new Kent County Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) in Dover.

Beginning March 31, 2021, the current location on Governors Avenue will close and all Veteran care will be provided at the new location at the Blue Hen Corporate Center:

Address:

Kent County VA Outpatient Clinic

655 South Bay Road – Unit 3C

Dover, DE 19901

Phone numbers:

1-800-461-8262 ext. 2400

“We are extremely proud to be moving into this new clinic and expanding on the health care services we provide to Veterans in central and southern Delaware,” said Vince Kane, Director, Wilmington VAMC. “In VA, it is our mission to provide exceptional health care by putting Veterans first in everything we do. It is our privilege to meet the health care needs and challenges Veterans face. This clinic is a testament to our investment and commitment to provide more care and services to Veterans closer to their home.”

The new location size will increase from the current size of 9,000 square feet to over 29,000 square feet. The new site will continue to provide Veterans with the same services that were available at the former site, and the additional space will allow for the expansion of services such as: primary care, behavioral health, specialty services and telehealth.

The new clinic will also include:

18 primary care exam room

12 mental health rooms

5 specialty exam rooms

requisite waiting, check-in, storage and medication rooms

procedure rooms

telehealth rooms

conference/group meeting rooms

3 women’s health rooms

optometry rooms

audiology suite

offices for Veteran Service Organizations

staging area for home-based primary care

physical medicine and rehabilitation suite

offices for care coordinators

The Veteran’s care team will remain the same and this relocation should not cause any interruptions to his or her care.

In order to ensure the health and safety of our Veterans and staff during COVID-19, please contact Veterans are encouraged to contact his or her care team at the number above before any unscheduled visit to the clinic.

Veterans can also schedule appointments at 1-800-461-8262 option 2 or through MyHealtheVet at www.myhealth.va.gov.

More Information

Wilmington VA Medical Center provides health care services to approximately 33,000 Veterans through its main medical center and five CBOCs in Delaware and southern New Jersey. For more information, please visit www.wilmington.va.gov.