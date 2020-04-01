 Skip to Content
Stories

Read about what's happening in our VA Wilmington health care community.

In the spotlight at VA Wilmington

Veteran Gets Medical Advice with VA Health Chat

Through VA Health Chat, Veterans may chat online with Clinical Contact Center staff members to ask nonurgent health questions, schedule appointments, ask about prescriptions and more.

Veteran Gets Medical Advice with VA Health Chat

New Cape May County CBOC to Open Dec. 8.

Wilmington VA Medical Center is excited to announce the opening of the new Cape May County Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) in Rio Grande.

Cape May CBOC

Quick Action by Wilmington VA Police Saves Veteran

Quick Action by Wilmington VA Police Saves Veteran’s Life

Wilmington VAMC Police

Veteran Presents Flags to VA Health Care Workers

As the COVID-19 pandemic swept through Delaware, a local Veteran found a way to honor health care workers in a very Veteran way. Chaplain Al Kraft, also known as Mr. Positive, began a mission of honoring his new heroes at Delaware health care facilities with framed American flags.

Flag being presented

Veterans in Long-Term Care Stay Connected and Active

During the COVID-19 pandemic, we have all had to adapt and find new, creative ways to stay both physically and mentally active. This holds especially true for Veterans residing in the Community Living Center (CLC) at Wilmington VA Medical Center.

CLC Residents

VA Nurses Share Stories About Fighting COVID-19

Nurses from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs share their stories after being deployed to community nursing homes in New Jersey to help assist local health care workers battle COVID-19 in the homes.

VA Nurses

What to Expect as We Move Forward

The Wilmington VA Medical Center and our five Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOC) in Delaware and southern New Jersey remain open, safe and are ready to care for your medical needs.

VA Nurse

Don’t Delay Care, Schedule Your Appointments!

The Wilmington VA Medical Center and our five Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOC) in Delaware and southern New Jersey are open, safe and are ready to care for your medical needs.

Wilmington VAMC

Wilmington VAMC Police Officer Receives Honor

WILMINGTON, Del. — Jeffery Steidler, Chief of Police for Wilmington Veterans Affairs Medical Center, received the Police Chief of the Year Award from the U.S. VA Office of Security and Law Enforcement.

Jeffery Steidler

Do Not Delay Essential Care

We at the Wilmington VA Medical Center want to thank you for your flexibility and cooperation as we work together practicing social distancing to flatten the curve and limit the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic

Wilmington VAMC

Spreading the Word on VA Connected Care

The VA Connected Care Tools are important tools for all our veterans. In New Jersey the husband and wife team of Jonathan and Jacqui Hinker is spreading both the word and user knowledge.

Veteran on laptop
