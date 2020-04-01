Stories
Veteran Gets Medical Advice with VA Health Chat
Through VA Health Chat, Veterans may chat online with Clinical Contact Center staff members to ask nonurgent health questions, schedule appointments, ask about prescriptions and more.
New Cape May County CBOC to Open Dec. 8.
Wilmington VA Medical Center is excited to announce the opening of the new Cape May County Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) in Rio Grande.
Quick Action by Wilmington VA Police Saves Veteran’s Life
Veteran Presents Flags to VA Health Care Workers
As the COVID-19 pandemic swept through Delaware, a local Veteran found a way to honor health care workers in a very Veteran way. Chaplain Al Kraft, also known as Mr. Positive, began a mission of honoring his new heroes at Delaware health care facilities with framed American flags.
Veterans in Long-Term Care Stay Connected and Active
During the COVID-19 pandemic, we have all had to adapt and find new, creative ways to stay both physically and mentally active. This holds especially true for Veterans residing in the Community Living Center (CLC) at Wilmington VA Medical Center.
VA Nurses Share Stories About Fighting COVID-19
Nurses from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs share their stories after being deployed to community nursing homes in New Jersey to help assist local health care workers battle COVID-19 in the homes.
What to Expect as We Move Forward
The Wilmington VA Medical Center and our five Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOC) in Delaware and southern New Jersey remain open, safe and are ready to care for your medical needs.
Don’t Delay Care, Schedule Your Appointments!
Wilmington VAMC Police Officer Receives Honor
WILMINGTON, Del. — Jeffery Steidler, Chief of Police for Wilmington Veterans Affairs Medical Center, received the Police Chief of the Year Award from the U.S. VA Office of Security and Law Enforcement.
We at the Wilmington VA Medical Center want to thank you for your flexibility and cooperation as we work together practicing social distancing to flatten the curve and limit the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic
Spreading the Word on VA Connected Care
The VA Connected Care Tools are important tools for all our veterans. In New Jersey the husband and wife team of Jonathan and Jacqui Hinker is spreading both the word and user knowledge.