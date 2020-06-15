VA Nurses Share Stories About Fighting COVID-19

Nurses from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs share their stories after being deployed to community nursing homes in New Jersey to help assist local health care workers battle COVID-19 in the homes.

Each nurse had their own unique story on why they chose to leave their families to assist strangers in another state. But each story had a common theme: A sense of duty to help those in need in a time of crisis, help residents in the homes and to help fellow health care workers.

This deployment is part of VA’s Fourth Mission of aiding local communities and health care facilities around the country when called upon in times of crisis. 50 VA nurses, from around the country assisted with operations at community nursing homes.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, teams of nurses from Wilmington VA Medical Center and other medical centers in VA’s Veteran Integrated Service Network (VISN) 4 have been aiding nursing homes in southern New Jersey, as these nursing homes were seeing higher rates of COVID-19 than other homes in the country. VISN 4 provides health care to Veterans across Pennsylvania, Delaware and southern New Jersey.

Bridget Kirkner, Registered Nurse, Wilmington VA Medical Center (Wilmington, Del), deployed to Preferred Care at Absecon, N.J.

“I felt the need to help care for arguably the most vulnerable population, who has truly had their whole world turned upside down due to COVID-19. My grandfather is currently in a long-term care facility, and we are unable to visit. Just from talking on the phone with him, we know he's devastated by the isolation. Since I can't work directly with my Poppy, I wanted to be able to help ease the anxiety somewhere else in the local community. The elderly hold a special place in my heart. I also jumped at the chance to help ease the burden of my fellow nurse colleagues, who I wouldn't normally get the chance to work with otherwise. Further, my mother was a night shift LPN in a long-term care facility for 30 years, so I do feel connected to this work.” Pamela Hargrove, Registered Nurse, James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center (Altoona, Pa.), deployed to Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Northfield, N.J.

“I wanted to be able to help staff who were overworked and exhausted take care of themselves. I wanted to take care of patients and residents with some fresh energy to help give physical as well as an emotional and mental boost. This virus has really depleted all the staff and has taken such a toll on our patients and residents especially being unable to have family and friends come visit. Lori Dickson. Intermediate Care Technician, Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center (Augusta, Ga.), deployed to Preferred Care at Absecon, N.J.

“I have always been called to help those in need, this is no exception. I am a caregiver, and that includes helping other caregivers who have been overwhelmed.” Diane Grenier, Registered Nurse, West Haven VA Medical Center (West Haven, Conn.), deployed to Elmwood Hills Healthcare Center in Blackwood, N.J.

“Watching the crisis from a distance felt powerless, sad and distressing. I felt I could offer skills that would benefit patient symptom management as they fought the disease.”

The sense of duty to help those in crisis didn’t come without its own set of challenges though. For some it was cumbersome personal protective equipment (PPE) limiting the personal connection of care, and for others it was the reality of the situation at hand working in a new facility during a pandemic. But through it all, compassion and understanding were the cornerstones of care.

“I have already learned what a gracious group of health care workers we are working beside [health care workers Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Northfield]. They have not acted threatened by our presence in any way and have made us feel welcome. The brotherhood and sisterhood of health care workers has made me so proud to be a nurse. The biggest challenge for me has been wearing the heavy PPE constantly for 8 – 12 hours straight. As I have cared for patients and residents wearing gowns, gloves and surgical masks, I have always been able to leave the room and take a break. With COVID-19, we must wear the tight, and often sweaty, N-95s and gowns or Tyvek suits the entire time and never feeling safe enough to even remove for a break. Also knowing that these precious people that you are caring for could already have been exposed and extremely vulnerable can be devastating. Every one of these people we are caring for are someone’s parent, grandparent, sibling, child, etc. and deserve to be treated and loved as we would want our own family members to be taken care of. Now, especially, because WE are their family while theirs can’t be there. We must step in and make sure they’re not left feeling alone.”

“Caring for patients with COVID-19 takes a lot of planning to cluster care activities together. Just suiting up to care for them involves making sure every layer of PPE is on correctly. There's a heightened awareness of potential for exposure, unlike anything I've ever dealt with in my five-year career. It's also been difficult to communicate with patients and establish a real human connection because we enter their rooms all suited up, immediately making each interaction more sterile and less personal. I know that honesty is always the best policy. When I have patients that I can tell are anxious and worried, I just take a few moments to listen to them. I'll hold their hand (even though mine is gloved!) and let them know that I hear their concerns. I'll explain to them what their course of treatment looks like currently, with the understanding that it can change greatly as this virus is not yet fully understood. I say that not to scare my patients, but to keep them in the loop. Sometimes that's all that I can offer that can truly make a difference.”

“Nurse/patient ratios were high and lack of resources to care for the patient impacted their comfort level. Discomfort from the PPE wearing N-95 a surgical mask as well as a Tyvek suit shoe covers causing quite a bit of discomfort. I also found being in the suit was desensitizing. This made staying focused paramount in order to be effective as a nurse. Keeping my spirits up and working past these obstacles was a challenge, but I feel like I was able to manage along the way.”

“The virus doesn’t mirror the same symptoms from patient to patient. Not only are we trying to keep patients safe from physically getting the virus, but we also need to support the mental health of our patients as well. Their routines, enjoyments and supports are sadly quarantined, which can cause the same amount of decline as the virus in some patients.”

But confronting these challenges provided an opportunity to get introspective and use them as learning experiences to be able to provide advice and encouragement to fellow health care workers.

Bill Hassenplug, Licensed Practical Nurse, James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center, deployed to Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Northfield, N.J.

I hoped to learn or see that no matter where you go in this great country that your fellow man will go to any and all lengths to help their community in times of need. Providing care during this pandemic has been nothing short of amazing. Seeing people come together and working during these trying times using isolation precautions with all the PPE that we now need is rather challenging but necessary. The lessons I’ve used from the past are to exude patience and compassion for the ill more than ever before, the advice I give to anyone working in any field of health care is again patience, patience, patience. These people are suffering, and no amount of help is unnoticed. Diane Grenier

“I was able to manage the stress by understanding that I needed to take a breath, stay focused and address one person at a time even if it meant getting behind. I had hoped and found I was able to manage stress effectively. The work was difficult but rewarding. It took a few days to adapt to the situation and develop an effective routine. Getting past the first four days was most difficult; after this it became easier. Reminding yourself that you have an end point to the situation was very helpful. Word of advice; write your name on your suit so people can identify you (through layers of PPE).” Yuri Pelepko-Filak, Nurse Manager, Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center (Wilkes-Barre, Pa.) who is working at Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Northfield, N.J.

“I learned to pull a team together in and persevere in the toughest of times. Knowing I am officially on the front lines caring for those who have the virus is very eye-opening. Makes everything seen in the news feel real. Stay positive for the sake of your sanity, your team’s spirit and for those we serve.”

And, as these health care heroes reflect on their time, they will remain forever touched by answering the call and supporting VA’s Fourth Mission.

“I feel blessed to be a part of this fourth mission deployment, as it presents a unique opportunity to work alongside our civilian counterparts. I am very grateful for this opportunity. I have tremendous appreciation for how difficult caring for patients in this type of environment.”

“This is the first time I have volunteered for a deployment and after just this beginning, it will not be the last. I am so blessed to have the opportunity to come and love on these patients and residents and help out my fellow nurses. I am humbled by this experience and proud to be part of it.”

“Thank you for the opportunity to follow through with our VA Fourth Mission to aide in our communities. I will carry these memories with me for a lifetime. If you’re ever given an opportunity to help in crisis situations like this, silence that fear and do it. It’s a very humbling and emotional experience to grow as a nurse and person. Help where you can help and continue to smile under your N-95 — We can still tell!

“These things we all do are not that of glory or heroism but of humanity. We are all here to help our fellow man.”

“When the call went out to help with facilities in different areas, I was ready and willing. I jumped at the chance to serve those who were in need. I pray every day before going into work that I can help someone, make someone smile, bring someone a feeling that someone cares about them. I was excited and humbled to do my part in this time of need. I only wish that I could do more!”

“It was an honor and a privilege to lead these VA nursing teams who have traveled far and wide to serve in this VA Fourth Mission in southern New Jersey civilian community nursing facilities. These nurses are a dedicated, selfless group of health care professionals.”

As part of this deployment, VA Nurses from across the country assisted in the following New Jersey community nursing homes:

Elmwood Hills Healthcare Center in Blackwood

Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Northfield

Preferred Care at Absecon

Premiere Cadbury of Cherry Hill

Water’s Edge Healthcare & Rehabilitation in Trenton

To learn more about VA’s mission, vision and core values, please visit www.va.gov/about_va.