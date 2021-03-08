Veterans: How Can VA Improve Your Health Care?
Veterans: How Can VA Improve Your Health Care? Join a virtual listening session and tell us what you think.
VA is hosting public virtual listening sessions to hear from Veterans on how to design a health care system of the future and grow services for Veterans in a way that reinforces VA’s role as a leader in the U.S. health care system. We are looking forward to robust engagement and to hearing the voices and insights of Veterans on the following topics:
- How Veterans want care to be delivered in the future
- Perception of the quality of health care at VA and VA’s community network
- Experience with the ability to get care at VA and within VA’s community network
- Satisfaction with the condition and location of VA’s facilities
- VA’s role in research, education, and emergency preparedness
Wilmington VA Medical Center along with several other local VA medical centers in the region, is hosting a public virtual listening session Friday, March 19 from 12 – 1:30 p.m. – and you are invited. This listening session represent an exciting opportunity for Veterans to help VA reimagine how VA delivers care in an equitable, high quality, Veteran-centered manner and develop a plan for investing in VA’s aging infrastructure.
You can participate by phone or computer.
To register go to the Event Registration page or to www.va.gov/HEALTHPOLICYPLANNING/listening.asp and look for VISN 4: VA Healthcare (Delaware, Pennsylvania) and then Wilmington VAMC for additional details.
DATE: Friday, March 19
TIME: 12 – 1:30 p.m.
Questions? Email VHAMAQs@va.gov.