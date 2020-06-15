Veterans in Long-Term Care Stay Connected and Active

During the COVID-19 pandemic, we have all had to adapt and find new, creative ways to stay both physically and mentally active. This holds especially true for Veterans residing in the Community Living Center (CLC) at Wilmington VA Medical Center.

Wilmington VA Medical Center’s CLC is one of more than 100 VA nursing homes across the country. It is a place where Veterans can receive nursing home level of care, which includes help with activities of daily living (e.g., bathing and getting dressed) and skilled nursing and medical care in a place that resembles “home” as much as possible.

The mission of a Community Living Center is to restore each Veteran to his or her highest level of well-being. It is also to prevent declines in health and to provide comfort at the end of life.

Tracy Dickerson, Nurse Manager of the Wilmington VA Medical Center CLC, spoke on how the medical center and her staff responded to the challenges of COVID-19.

“We acted quickly and fiercely to make the tough choice to limit in-person visitations to minimize the chance of exposure to our residents, staff and visitors,” Dickerson said. “The team also made the Veterans aware during every change that was made. It was because of our quick action and screening processes that the Veterans residing in the CLC have not displayed any signs of COVID-19.”

But, because of visitation limitations due to COVID-19, Wilmington VA staff has had to adjust to overcome these challenges to keep the 40 Veterans, who call the Wilmington Community Living Center home, entertained.

“Due to social distancing measures, we have had to rethink some of our traditional activities to ensure our Veteran’s safety,” said Susana Cebula, CLC Recreation Therapist. “We have had to think outside of the box to provide meaningful, engaging and active therapeutic programs for our Veterans to have a sense of normalcy.”

The hospital was quick to embrace virtual communications to keep its Veterans and their loved ones connected.

Once in-person limitations were enforced, CLC staff knew the residents would have a difficult time as some Veterans were visited daily. In order to continue to provide a safe environment, CLC staff began implementing video visits using a variety of platforms. Most of the residents and families who have video conferencing sessions, meet weekly to keep in touch.

“I enjoy the video chats,” said Robert Hatfield, U.S. Army Veteran and CLC resident. “It’s easier for both sides of the family to stay in contact with each other. It gives us an opportunity to see everyone face to face as we are all in different areas, with relatives joining from Pennsylvania, Boston and Delaware. We don’t always get together, but we enjoy catching up with our weekly video sessions.”

“The CLC team strives to provide a homelike, and compassionate environment for the CLC residents, and recognizes the stressors brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Susan Pulaski, Associate Chief Nurse – Ambulatory and Extended Care. “With the collaboration between the CLC nurse manager, social work and recreation therapy, the CLC residents are able to both virtually visit with their loved ones through live stream video.”

As time progressed, hospital leadership made the decision to allow Veteran residents speak with visitors over a phone through the patio door or window.

“Nothing can replace in-person, face-to-face encounters when visiting a loved one,” said Althea Hall, CLC Social Worker, who coordinates the visits with Veterans and their families. “That is why we started our in-person visitations again. The glass provides a barrier and keeps everybody safe, but still connected. Our CLC leadership team did a fantastic job decorating the patio so the families have a welcoming atmosphere when visiting with their loved ones. The ambiance that was created is inviting and sets a great tone for visits. The residents really appreciate seeing their family again.”

“Having the ability to physically see their loved ones, provides assurances on both sides – the resident and the family – that they are well cared for, and nurtured and hopefully reduces stress for the resident and their family member,” Pulaski added.

When the Veterans are not busy talking to loved ones, they are engaged in a variety of recreation therapy groups, such as outdoor gardening, painting, basketball, virtual Tai Chi sessions and musical performances – with a physical distancing twist.

For instance, the Veterans were witness to the 78th Army Band’s first ever virtual concert performance. The band usually plays in person for the residents every December. But to lift the spirits of the Veterans, they decided to do a virtual concert.

U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Ty Tedrick, whose brother Rory Tedrick is a Nurse Practitioner at the medical center, said that the band loves playing for the Veterans at the hospital and enjoyed the challenge of putting on a virtual concert.

“Trivia, bingo, and these special performances help to keep us busy, active and staying positive” said Gary Walker, U.S. Army Veteran and CLC resident.

Although life is not back to normal, CLC residents have the skills and coping mechanisms to deal the challenges.

“Our CLC Veterans are some of the most resilient people I ever have met,” said Cebula. “They continue to stay positive and look forward to remaining active. We are already planning additional activities while maintain physical distancing guidelines and working with other groups to offer virtual performances in the future.”

Wilmington VA Medical Center provides health care services to more than 32,000 Veterans through its main medical center and five Community Based Outpatient Clinics in Delaware and southern New Jersey. For more information, visit wilmington.va.gov.