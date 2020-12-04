Wilmington VAMC Recognizes Volunteers

Leadership from Wilmington VA Medical Center organized a unique way to recognize its team of volunteers through a drive-thru awards and recognition event Dec. 3 at Elks Lodge 2281 in New Castle.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the normal annual volunteer awards and recognition banquet had to be reimagined. The team responded by setting up a drive-thru event where volunteers could drive up, grab a special meal and reconnect from the safety of their vehicles.



We just had to recognize our volunteers,” said James Coty, Chief of Voluntary Services at Wilmington VA Medical Center. “Normally we have a large banquet and gather in person to recognize our volunteers. But this year we needed to find a different way. So, we took some best practices we have seen from other medical centers and found a safe way to gather and still be safe during the pandemic.”



The medical center relies heavily on its volunteer force for a lot of day-to-day operations. But many have not been able to volunteer since March because of safety protocols in place at the medical center.

“Our volunteers serve as greeters, screeners and escorts to the Veterans who come to the medical center for treatment,” said Kim Butler, Associate Director at Wilmington VA Medical Center. “The drive-thru event gave me a chance to individually thank each volunteer for the work they do for us and express how important of a role they play.”

During the event, the medical center also recognized the MD, DE & DC Elks Association and the Army of Hope by presenting Bobby McIntyre the VA Spirit of Service Award for the organizations continued support and contributions for the benefit of our Nation’s Veterans at the Wilmington VA Medical Center.

“Even though you do this for nothing, you’re doing it for something” McIntyre said as he accepted the award, and says he see the results of, what he considers not a big deal, when he gets calls of appreciation for what the Elks and Army of Hope do for Veterans in the community.

Coty commended the groups’ efforts saying they can always be counted on and get things done. For instance, they organized more than $30,000 worth of donations during the pandemic while voluntary services were shorthanded.

“We really miss all of our volunteers, and we are very thankful to the Army of Hope for their support and advocacy helping us recognizing and care for veterans throughout our communities,” said Vince Kane, Director at Wilmington VA Medical Center. “Our volunteers are truly remarkable and caring individuals who help to make getting care at our facilities exceptional. We can’t wait until we can have them safely return after the pandemic is under control. The anticipated COVID vaccination will help us better control the virus as we also continue with masking, frequent handwashing and social distancing.”

VA is preparing to distribute a safe, effective COVID-19 vaccine once it becomes available. VA is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and reviewing information from the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine and other trusted sources to develop plans.

VA clinicians and other experts in different fields are working together to ensure that VA’s COVID-19 Vaccine Plan will ensure the wellbeing of Veterans and employees.

More information about COVID-19 vaccination plans will be communicated out to Veterans as it becomes available.

More information

