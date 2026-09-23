Optometry
Our optometrists offer you routine eye exams, preventive vision testing and treatment for conditions like glaucoma. We also provide prescriptions for eyeglasses and other assistive devices.
Robert Duszak OD, FAAO
Chief of Optometric Services
VA Wilmington health care
Email: Robert.Duszak@va.gov
Rajni Acharya OD, MBS, FAAO
Residency Coordinator
VA Wilmington health care
Email: Rajni.Acharya@va.gov
Mira Aumiller OD, FAAO
Staff Optometrist
VA Wilmington health care
Email: Mira.Aumiller@va.gov
Jason Rinehart OD, FAAO
Staff Optometrist
VA Wilmington health care
Email: Jason.Rinehart@va.gov
Kristina Treml OD
Staff Optometrist
VA Wilmington health care
Email: kristina.treml@va.gov
Amanda Dori OD, FAAO
Staff Optometrist
VA Wilmington health care
Email: amanda.dori@va.gov
The Eye Clinic is composed of
- 14 Large exam rooms
- 5 Certified Ophthalmic Technician
- Cirrus OCT and OCT-A
- B-scan ultrasound
- Anterior and Posterior Segment Cameras
- A-Scan and IOL master
- Humphrey Visual Field, FDT and Tangent Screen
- Various lasers (1.e. SLT, MLT, YAG)
- Autorefractor, Handheld slit lamp, GDX, Corneal Pachymetry
- Large conference room with projector screen for academic activities
- Separate wing for Optometry and Ophthalmology staff offices
Student Externship
- We typically have 2-4 students at a time from several colleges of Optometry including Salus, NECO, NOVA, ICO and SUNY.
- Rotations can be 3 or 6 months in length depending on the school
- Perform comprehensive eye exams from case history to dilation completion
- Learn how to utilize all the various types of equipment in clinic and interpret the corresponding test results
- Participate in academic activities with residents on a weekly basis
Residency Program Special Features
- Health insurance available
- Professional liability insurance through the Federal Tort Law
- Annual Leave and Sick Leave
- Authorized absence for attendance at a professional meeting
- Free Parking
- On-site Free Gym
- 11 Paid Federal Holidays
- Rotations with other specialties including Retina Clinic, Endocrinology, Rheumatology and Neurology
Residency Program Eligibility Criteria
- Successful completion of the optometry doctoral program from an accredited school/college of optometry
- Letter of intent
- Curriculum Vitae
- 3 letter of recommendations from clinical faculty
- Copy of optometry program final transcript
- Copy of board scores from NBEO
- U.S. Citizenship (to be eligible for stipend)
- Personal interview (virtual or in person)
- Prospective residents must apply through the ORMatch (http://www.natmatch.com/ormatch/)
Residency Program Academic Requirements
- Weekly scheduled academic programs (i.e. lectures by the Optometry/ophthalmology staff, journal article reviews, Case presentations by students or residents)
- Working alongside our glaucoma, cornea and retina specialists to provide comprehensive eye care to our patients
- Presenting 3 case presentations throughout the year at the hospital and one grand rounds presentation at Salus University
- Maintenance and completion of evaluation, patient logs and academic logs. Program specific requirements including attendance, minimum patient encounters and meeting professional and clinical responsibilities.
- Submission of one publishable quality paper by end of residency.
Residency Program Overview
The mission of the Ocular Disease Residency Program at the VAMC Wilmington, DE, is to provide continued postdoctoral training for optometric practitioners desiring to advance their clinical training beyond that of entry level optometric practice. The program emphasis is on the diagnosis, treatment and management of ocular disease in the veteran population through active participation in the patient’s health care team. A well-rounded clinical and didactic education is provided to the residents such that they can utilize the knowledge and skills gained from their experiences to become competent clinicians, motivational educators and exceptional leaders in eye care.
- The Accreditation Council on Optometric Education (ACOE) has granted Wilmington VAMC Ocular Disease Residency Program the accreditation status of “Accredited.” Accredited is a classification granted to an educational program indicating that the program generally meets the Standards for accreditation. For more information, see the ACOE’s website at www.theACOE.org or contact the ACOE at accredit@theacoe.org.
- One year in length (July 1st to June 30th)
- Affiliated with the Pennsylvania College of Optometry at Salus University
- Stipend given $49, 569 for the 2025-2026 Academic Year
Institution Requirements
- Affiliation Agreement with the Wilmington VAMC
- If not current with the Wilmington VAMC, contact the Academic Affiliations Office
- Must complete a Trainee Qualifications and Credentials Verification Letter (TQCVL) each academic year for all residents/students
- TQCVL must be executed prior to all trainees first day