The mission of the Ocular Disease Residency Program at the VAMC Wilmington, DE, is to provide continued postdoctoral training for optometric practitioners desiring to advance their clinical training beyond that of entry level optometric practice. The program emphasis is on the diagnosis, treatment and management of ocular disease in the veteran population through active participation in the patient’s health care team. A well-rounded clinical and didactic education is provided to the residents such that they can utilize the knowledge and skills gained from their experiences to become competent clinicians, motivational educators and exceptional leaders in eye care.

The Accreditation Council on Optometric Education (ACOE) has granted Wilmington VAMC Ocular Disease Residency Program the accreditation status of “Accredited.” Accredited is a classification granted to an educational program indicating that the program generally meets the Standards for accreditation. For more information, see the ACOE’s website at www.theACOE.org or contact the ACOE at accredit@theacoe.org. One year in length (July 1st to June 30th) Affiliated with the Pennsylvania College of Optometry at Salus University Stipend given $49, 569 for the 2025-2026 Academic Year