Psychology training internship program

APPIC Match Number: 230311

Applications Due: November 20, 2026

Anticipated Interview Dates: Early- Mid January 2027

Intern Stipend: $38,662

Internship Start Date: June 28, 2027

Eligibility Requirements

Read Requirements

ACCREDITATION STATUS

The doctoral internship at the Wilmington VA Medical Center is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. The program was accredited in 2026 for 3 years.

Questions related to the program’s accreditation status should be directed to:



Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation

American Psychological Association

750 First Street, NE, Washington, DC 20002

Phone:

E-mail: apaaccred@apa.org

Web: https://accreditation.apa.org

VA Psychology Training

Learn More

We offer two, full-time, one year doctoral internships in Clinical Psychology, with the goal of developing competent and ethical Psychologists with the requisite knowledge and skills required to practice as generalists in a multitude of clinical settings. The Wilmington VA program appointment is for 2080 hours, which is equivalent to full-time status for one year. Training experience will be primarily based out of outpatient General Mental Health, with opportunities for specialized advanced training in Whole Health, Military Sexual Trauma (MST), Combat Trauma, and others. All clinical activities will occur in the context of recovery-oriented, interdisciplinary care. For more information, please review our Training Brochure.



The current intern stipend is $37,190, to be paid in biweekly installments. Interns are eligible for health insurance and for life insurance. Interns will also receive paid time off for 11 annual federal holidays and will accrue approximately 13 days each of annual and sick leaves. Administrative leave for events related to professional development may also be granted. All other leaves, such as Family Leave, will be discussed on an individualized basis. This program aims to uphold an accommodating training atmosphere and strives to collaborate with interns to ensure all training requirements are met in a timely manner.



VA training occurs in a health care setting. Some of the patients served by VA are elderly or infirm, and could succumb to common illnesses like influenza. It is important to be able to document that your vaccinations are up to date and that you have been screened for active tuberculosis prior to starting your training at VA or other hospitals. Securing a statement from university student health center, your regular health provider, or an urgent care clinic can expedite your appointment. Additionally, maintaining a current flu vaccination during the training year (or taking additional preventative measures to limit patient exposure to the flu) will be required. The Federal Government and Department of Veterans Affairs mandates that all VHA health care personnel, including Health Professions Trainees, be vaccinated for COVID-19. Please discuss this with the program training director after you have matched and well before to your start date to facilitate your onboarding.