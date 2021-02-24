Jobs and careers
Build your career with us at the VA Wilmington Healthcare System. You’ll become part of the nation’s largest health care team, earn great benefits, and enjoy a balanced lifestyle. Working with us is much more than a career. It’s a way to show your passion for serving Veterans.
Apply for a job at the VA Wilmington Healthcare System
When you’re ready to apply, just follow the “How to Apply” and “Required Documents” instructions in each job announcement. They’re your primary guide for responding to our openings. Except for a few health care jobs, most positions require online applications. So, it’s important to fully complete the online application process to receive your email confirmation. If you need help or have questions, please call or email the person listed in the “Agency Contact Information” section near the bottom of the announcement.
Now is an exciting time to become a nurse at Wilmington health care. For more information, please call our Nurse Recruiter Michelle Hailey at 800-461-8262
You can visit USAJOBS to see all our current openings, and visit the VA careers page to learn more about the application process. Pay close attention to the additional forms needed if you’re a federal employee requesting a transfer or reassignment, or seeking Veterans’ preference.
Applying for a job can be confusing. Let us help you.
We have different application forms depending on the position you’re interested in. Here are some commonly used forms to help you get started.
- Application for Physicians, Dentists, Podiatrists, Optometrists, and Chiropractors (PDF)
- Application for Advanced Practice Nurse, Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist, Nurse Practitioner, and Registered Nurse (PDF)
- Application for Associated Health Occupations (PDF)
- Application for Health Professions Trainees (PDF)
- Declaration for Federal Employment form (PDF)
- Application for 10-point Veterans Preference (PDF)
Apply for a job through Veteran Recruitment Appointment
Veteran Recruitment Appointment (VRA) lets us hire eligible Veterans without competition to positions at any pay level through GS-11. The GS-11 pay grade is typically for mid-level positions held by civilian government employees.
How to apply through VRA
Submit your resume and supporting documents by email, fax, or mail to:
Email:
Fax:
Mail:
1601 Kirkwood Hwy.
Human Resources
Wilmington, DE 19805
What to include
- Your resume
- A copy of your DD-214 military discharge paperwork
- SF-15, if you’re claiming 10-point preference for a service-connected disability
- VA disability letter, if you have a service-connected disability
Learn more about eligibility and requirements for Veteran Recruitment Appointment
Explore VA careers
Visit the VA careers page to easily find VA jobs searching by location or keywords.
You also can check out USAJOBS to see current VA openings in Wilmington, Delaware.
Contact us
Our human resources department is located at:
Main hospital building, 8th floor
1601 Kirkwood Hwy.
Wilmington, DE 19805
Phone: Coming soon!