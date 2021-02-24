Volunteer or donate
You can make a difference when you volunteer at or donate to the VA Wilmington Healthcare System.
Become a volunteer
Join our volunteer team and experience the rewards of helping our nation’s heroes. A total of 260 people volunteered 14,000 hours in 2018, making our patients’ experience at Wilmington health care more enjoyable. You can, too. We’ll match your talents with one of our many volunteer opportunities.
To become a volunteer, please fill out our free application. You can email your completed form to us using the online link in the application or fax it to 302-633-5584. You must then attend one of our monthly volunteer orientation classes, clear a background check, and pass a tuberculosis test.
When you come to the class, you can use our free valet parking. Please bring 2 forms of ID. Training is held in the auditorium next to the valet parking lobby on the ground floor.
Please call us at 302-994-2511, ext. 4061
In addition to supporting Veterans in your area, you'll enjoy the following benefits as a VA volunteer:
- Free Canteen meals during shifts of 4 or more hours
- Free parking
- Education opportunities, such as CPR training
- Free annual tuberculosis test
- Free annual flu shot
- Job skills development
- Job search opportunities
Whatever your interests, Wilmington health care has volunteer opportunities for you. We ask that you volunteer 100 hours during your first year. Our shifts last a minimum of 4 hours and usually take place from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Below are some of the ways you can help. Other assignments not listed here might be available as well. If you’re interested in volunteering, or have special skills to offer, please contact us so we can discuss how you can best help our patients. All volunteers complete a background check and tuberculosis test.
Patient care
- Adult day care: Help with patient escort, arts and crafts, exercise programs, and other recreational patient activities.
- Coffee program: Prepare and serve refreshments.
- Escort: Bring patients to medical clinics, chapel, recreation, and programs.
- Food and nutrition: Help patients complete or select menus. Open containers, cut food into bite-size portions, and feed patients during meal times.
- Front desk: Greet outpatients, guests, visitors, and patients' families, answer phones, and transfer calls at the information desk.
- Library: Assist the librarian, help patients use special visual aid equipment, deliver books to patient rooms, and stock book racks.
- Medical clinics: Visit with patients and run errands.
- Nursing: Help the nursing staff with patient care.
- One-on-one visitation: Be a compassionate companion on call with our No Veteran Dies Alone program or visit with our patients while they recover.
- Recreation: Help with arts and crafts projects, play bedside games, help on field trips, show bedside movies, and help therapists with activities.
- Speech and audiology (hearing): Motivate and encourage patients with their assignments.
- Surgical waiting room: Greet families, serve coffee, meet with medical staff, and give information to families.
- Pet visitation: Bring your therapy dog to visit with Veterans.
- Volunteer clothing room attendant: Hand out men’s and women’s clothing
Administrative support
- Blood bank: Alphabetize paperwork and help with snacks.
- Office assistance: Type, file, answer phones, keep records, enter data, and call patients to remind them about appointments.
- Pharmacy: Help the pharmacist and deliver supplies to the patient care units.
- Radiation therapy: Run errands and file X-rays.
- Transportation: Drive patients from their homes to VA medical centers. Must have current driver’s license, car insurance, and physical exam.
If you’re a student who’s 14 to 18 years old, volunteer for us this summer. You can learn more about health careers, sharpen your job skills, meet fantastic people—and have fun.
Volunteer to make a difference
As a youth volunteer, you’ll help in many ways:
Serve coffee
Direct and escort patients within VA facilities
Help in clinics
Help with recreation programs
Perks
You’ll qualify for these great benefits:
- Summer youth certificate for 80 hours (or more) of service
- Free VA summer youth volunteer polo shirt
- Free lunch for 4 or more hours of service
- Free parking
- Invitation to join in special programs throughout the summer
How to join us
If you're a student who wants to participate in our summer youth program, or know students who might be interested, contact our Voluntary Services office.
Phone: 302-994-2511, ext. 4545
Make a difference in the lives of our Veterans through floor visits or sponsoring special programs at our community living center (CLC). Here’s your chance to join in the fun, friendships, and laughter by sponsoring one of our programs.
- Bingo: Provide volunteers to run bingo games. Please bring prizes purchased from our Canteen.
- Catered lunch: Provide and serve a catered lunch from a local restaurant for a patient unit.
- Community activity: Connect Veterans with the community by buying gift cards or donating admission fees to movies, musicals, bowling, and sports games.
- Craft or hobby: Lead craft projects such as painting and woodworking. Your group will bring the supplies and lead Veterans in the project.
- Fourth of July cookout: Help our Veterans celebrate Independence Day. Your group will provide, cook, and serve a meal.
- Social: Provide decorations and refreshments for group social events such as birthday parties, ice cream socials, holiday celebrations, and Veterans Day activities.
Where we need extra help
We always need people to drive patients to their appointments at our medical center and clinics. To fill this important role, you must have a current driver’s license and car insurance, receive mandatory training, and pass a physical exam.
Contact us
If you have questions about donating or volunteering, please contact:
Make a donation
Donations from people like you help us provide services to more than 31,000 patients. You can donate online, by mail, or in person.
Donating is just a click away now that VA medical centers accept donations online. You just need a major credit card, debit card, checking account, or savings account.
Make an online donation
If you'd like to donate to Wilmington health care, please send a check (payable to "VA Wilmington Healthcare System") to the following address:
VA Wilmington Healthcare System
Voluntary Services office
1601 Kirkwood Highway
Wilmington, DE 19805
Some people prefer to give money, while others prefer to donate items needed by our Veterans. We appreciate all forms of generosity.
Note: We don’t accept homemade food.
We welcome the following items:
Personal care
- Body-care products: lotion, soap, deodorant, and shaving cream or gel
- Dental supplies: toothbrushes, toothpaste, toothbrush holders, nonalcoholic mouthwash, and denture adhesive
- Disposable brand-name twin razors
- Earplugs
- Hairbrushes and combs
- Reading glasses
- Spa baskets for female Veterans
- Thermometers
- Tissues
Clothing (new items only)
- Gloves
- Hats (winter hats and baseball caps)
- Hooded sweatshirts
- Jeans and pants
- Long-sleeve shirts
- Shower shoes, flip-flops
- Sneakers and shoes
- Socks
- Suspenders and belts
- Sweatpants
- Sweatshirts
- T-shirts
- Underwear (all men’s and women’s sizes)
- Winter coats
Assorted items
- Books, used or new
- Chess and checkers sets
- Disposable cups, napkins, plates, forks, and spoons
- Fleece blankets (twin size)
- Gift cards for gas and groceries ($10 to $25 each card)
- Ground coffee
- Magazines, 6 months or newer
- Markers and other craft items for art projects
- Personal-size bedside fan (not floor models)
- Puzzles
- Puzzle books, unused
- Reading glasses (1.25 and higher) and eyeglass repair kits
- Wheelchair cup holders
Housing needs for homeless Veterans moving into their new homes
- All-purpose cleaner
- Baking sheets
- Bath towel sets
- Bedbug mattress covers (queen)
- Blankets (twin or queen)
- Brooms with dustpans
- Buckets
- Clocks
- Clock radios
- Countertop microwaves
- Crock-Pots
- Dish or laundry soap
- Dishes and silverware sets for 4 people
- First-aid kits (small)
- Flashlights
- Frying pans
- Kitchen utensil sets
- Lysol spray
- Mattresses
- Measuring cups, spatulas, and mixing bowls
- Paper towels
- Pillows
- Potholders
- Pots with lids
- Sheet sets (twin or queen)
- Small or medium coffee makers (no Keurig)
- Swiffer cleaning products
- Toilet brushes
- Toilet paper
- Vacuum cleaners
- Welcome baskets with cleaning supplies
Contact us
For more information on donating items or to schedule a drop off time, please contact our Voluntary Service office coordinators:
James Coty
james.coty@va.gov
Phone: 302-994-2511, ext. 4545
In person:
VA Wilmington Healthcare System
Voluntary Services office
1601 Kirkwood Highway
Wilmington, DE 19805