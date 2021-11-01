Locations

Main location

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Wilmington Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Wilmington Vet Center - Dover Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) Located at Blue Hen Corporate Center 655 Bay Road The former Blue Hen Mall Dover, DE 19901 Directions on Google Maps Phone 302-994-1660

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.