Wilmington Vet Center

Address

2710 Centerville Road
Suite 103
Wilmington, DE 19808

Phone

The Wilmington Vet Center, is located inside of the large brick biulding.

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Wilmington Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Wilmington Vet Center - Dover Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC)

Located at

Blue Hen Corporate Center
655 Bay Road
The former Blue Hen Mall
Dover, DE 19901

Phone

Vet Center Community Access Point in Dover

Vet Centers in other areas

