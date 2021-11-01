Locations

Main location

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Worcester Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Worcester Vet Center - Framingham Located at Edwards Church 39 Edwards Street Framingham, MA 01701 Directions on Google Maps Phone 508-753-7902

Worcester Vet Center - Leominster Located at Leominster Emergency Management Office 37 Carter Street Leominster, MA 01453 Directions on Google Maps Phone 508-753-7902

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.