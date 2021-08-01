 Skip to Content

Locations

Main location

Yakima Valley Vet Center

Address

2119 West Lincoln Avenue
Yakima, WA 98902

Phone

Yakima Valley Vet Center

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Yakima Valley Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Yakima Valley Vet Center - Kittitas Health Department

Located at

Kittitas Health Department
507 N. Nanum Street
Ellensburg, WA 98926

Phone

Ellensburg community access point

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.