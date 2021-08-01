Locations

Main location

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Yakima Valley Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Yakima Valley Vet Center - Kittitas Health Department Located at Kittitas Health Department 507 N. Nanum Street Ellensburg, WA 98926 Directions on Google Maps Phone 509-457-2736

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.