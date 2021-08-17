Locations

Main location

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Yuma Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Yuma Vet Center - El Centro, CA Located at Veterans Services El Centro, CA 217 S. 10th Street El Centro, CA 92243 Directions on Google Maps Phone 928-271-8700

Yuma Mobile Vet Center Phone 928-271-8700

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.