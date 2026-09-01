Abilene Vet Center

If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.

We can assist with your transition when returning home—pre, post and during deployment. We can also assist any member of the service member’s family—pre, post, and during deployment—including spouse, child, step-family member and others. Family services are provided when found to aid in the readjustment of the active-duty service member.

We work closely with Dyess AFB, TX First Sergeants Council, and Dyess AFB Mental Health and Behavioral Health Clinic. Although we work closely with these organizations, our sessions are strictly confidential and are not shared with them unless substantial risk of harm is present to self or others.

We understand that the transition from military to civilian life can be a challenge. We offer a variety of ways to assist you in that process such as:

How to get VA medical benefits and register for care

Where to go to file claims and other forms

Understanding your VA education benefits

Housing and home loans

Education

We can also connect you to Veterans Service Organizations in your community.