Abilene Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression and anxiety, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Abilene Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
We currently require masks inside the building.
First-time visitor? Stop by during our office hours or give us a call and let’s discuss how we can help. Call 325-232-7925 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors. Walk-ins are welcome.
We understand that you may not know what to expect for your first counseling appointment with us. On your first visit:
- You’ll receive and be required to complete an intake packet that includes Vet Center confidentiality, demographic information, release of information (optional), and assessments as appropriate.
- You’ll be evaluated to ensure that you and those around you are safe.
- You and your counselor will begin to establish and develop a treatment plan that is appropriate to your needs.
- Follow-up appointments will be scheduled as appropriate with your counselor.
You don’t need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we’ll look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online
If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
We’re located across from Communities of Abilene Credit Union. We have a large parking area with numerous spots. We have 4 accessible spots directly in front of our entrance reserved for visitors.
We’re accessible by public transportation. The closest bus stop is N.6th and Willis using route 10. Bus routes 9 and 8 also stop close to the Vet Center.
For more information on routes and fares, visit the CityLink map
In the spotlight at Abilene Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you’ll find at your local Vet Center.
Abilene Mobile Vet Center (MVC)
If your organization is holding a Veterans event, we can potentially help schedule a Mobile Vet Center (MVC) to attend. Call us and we can talk about your event.
Archery group
We partner with the Abilene Bowhunters Association to host a recreation and wellness group on the last Friday of every month from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. If interested, please call us for details.
Counseling services
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
We have 2 licensed marriage and family therapists (LMFT) on our Vet Center team who can support you and your family.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
We support Gold Star families. We offer grief and bereavement counseling if your service member died while serving on active duty.
We can help you get connected to the Veterans Benefits Administration, National Cemetery Administration and the local Texas Veterans State Cemetery Representative and navigate burial and survivor benefits using the Planning Your Legacy Toolkit.
Learn about America's Gold Star Families
Learn about pre-need eligibility for burial in a VA cemetery
Download the planning your legacy VA survivors and burial benefits kit (PDF)
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
All staff are independently licensed providers highly trained to provide mental health care. Our staff is diverse, both male and female. Some staff are Veterans, and some are civilians with significant experience working with Veterans. Our counselors are licensed clinical social workers, licensed marriage and family therapists, psychologists, and licensed professional counselors.
Our counselors have expertise related to moral injury, and our counselors specialize in military sexual trauma (MST) treatment.
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
We have both female and male counselors specially trained in military sexual trauma (MST) treatments.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
All staff are independently licensed providers highly trained to provide mental health care, including assessment and treatment of PTSD. Staff are trained in trauma-focused therapies like Cognitive Processing Therapy for PTSD. We also offer several groups during the day and evening. Counselors can refer you to an appropriate group for your needs.
Our groups include:
- Warriors for Life
- Women of the Military
- Viet-Vets of Purpose
We also offer the following groups offsite:
- Ranger Military (Ranger, Texas)
- Archery Recreation Group (Buffalo Gap, Texas)
Our counselors have expertise related to moral injury and specialized training in military sexual trauma (MST) treatment.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We can assist with your transition when returning home—pre, post and during deployment. We can also assist any member of the service member’s family—pre, post, and during deployment—including spouse, child, step-family member and others. Family services are provided when found to aid in the readjustment of the active-duty service member.
We work closely with Dyess AFB, TX First Sergeants Council, and Dyess AFB Mental Health and Behavioral Health Clinic. Although we work closely with these organizations, our sessions are strictly confidential and are not shared with them unless substantial risk of harm is present to self or others.
We understand that the transition from military to civilian life can be a challenge. We offer a variety of ways to assist you in that process such as:
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to go to file claims and other forms
- Understanding your VA education benefits
- Housing and home loans
- Education
We can also connect you to Veterans Service Organizations in your community.
If you’re a woman Veteran transitioning to civilian life, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
We offer a women of the military group that meets Tuesdays at 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Please call us at 325-232-7925 to sign up.
Referral services
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
We can provide counseling and/or refer you to VA West Texas health care located in Big Spring, Texas, as well as local community agencies for additional support and services.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We understand that searching through the variety of Veteran and service member resources can be challenging. Let us help you navigate through and connect with:
- How to activate VA medical benefits and enroll in care
- Where to file disability claims and other forms
- How to make the most of your VA education benefits work
- How to use your VA home loan
- How to access VA burial benefits
- Where to get resume preparation and employment assistance
We can also connect you with many of our community partners to assist with financial assistance for rent or utilities or other counseling services for those not eligible or outside of our scope of services.
Some of our partners include:
- United Way of Abilene
- West Central Texas Council of Governments
- Rolling Plains Management Corporation
- MVPN Abilene
Call us at 325-232-7925 to find out more.
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We can provide our community partners with various trainings and briefings such as Vet Center services and SAVE (suicide prevention) training. We also support Veteran and military centric events by providing outreach. We’re collaborators with the Military Partnership of West Texas.
How we’re different than a clinic
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you’re a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013, as a Vietnam-Era Veteran
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
-
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you’re unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.