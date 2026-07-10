Internships and fellowships

Applications

Applications for the 2027-2028 training year are due no later than November 14, 2026. Applicants should use the APPIC Online Application Process. To view the APPIC Directory, please go to the APPIC website (https://www.appic.org/). The National Matching Service can also be accessed through the APPIC website, or directly through the NMS website (www.natmatch.com/psychint/).

• APPIC Program Number: 2067

• NMS Match Number: 206711

Eligibility

Applicants must be a doctoral student in good standing at an American Psychological Association (APA) or Canadian Psychological Association (CPA) accredited graduate program in Clinical, Counseling, or Combined psychology or Psychological Clinical Science Accreditation System (PCSAS) accredited program in Clinical Science. Persons with a doctorate in another area of psychology who meet the APA or CPA criteria for respecialization training in Clinical, Counseling, or Combined Psychology are also eligible. Applicants must be approved for internship status by their graduate program training director. For general information pertaining to eligibility requirements for an VA psychology internship, please refer to the information and links below pertaining to VA psychology trainees. If you have more specific questions regarding eligibility requirements, including drug testing and background checks, please refer to the OPM website (https://www.opm.gov/).



• Resources for Health Professions Trainees Coming to VA | Eligibility and Forms - Office of Academic Affiliations

• Am I Eligible? Checklist for VA HPTs

• Trainee Qualifications and Credentials Verification Letter (TQCVL) - Office of Academic Affiliations (va.gov)

• VA Drug-Free Workplace Program Guide for Veterans Health Administration Health Professions Trainees



The VA has also mandated that all health professions trainees adhere to the VA requirement for COVID vaccination, requiring that trainees be fully vaccinated or have an exemption filed (medical or religious).



CONTACT

Please contact the Training Director or Assistant Training Director for further information about the Alaska VA Psychology Internship Program:

Micol Levi-Minzi, Psy.D.

Training Director, Psychology Internship Program

Alaska VA MH RRTP

1201 N. Muldoon Rd.

Anchorage, AK 99504

Email: Micol.Levi-Minzi@va.gov

Phone:

Amy Hufstedler, Ph.D.

Deputy Training Director, Psychology Internship Program

PAWS/PTSD Psychologist, Alaska VA Healthcare System

1201 N. Muldoon Rd.

Anchorage, AK 99504

Email: Amy.Hufstedler@va.gov

Phone: