Internships and fellowships
VA Alaska health care provides training programs for students at the college, university, and postgraduate levels.
Psychology Internship Program
The Alaska VA Psychology Internship Program is committed to the development and training of doctoral level psychology interns as a generalist training program. The program is central to the identity of the Psychology Service at the Alaska VA, is highly valued by our leadership, and represents a long-standing and passionate investment on the part of our psychology staff. Our program is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association (APA); the next site visit will be during the academic year 2028.
The Alaska VA Psychology Internship Program will regretfully not be offered for the upcoming 2022-2023 training year. The decision to pause the program for one year will serve as a foundation for adjusting program structure and optimizing the training that will be offered when we resume accepting applications for our 2023-2024 trainees. Please contact the Training Director or Assistant Training Director for further information:
CONTACT
Cale Palmer, Ph.D.
Acting Training Director, Psychology Internship Program
Alaska VA MH RRTP
3001 C Street
Anchorage, AK 99503
Email: Cale.Palmer@va.gov
Phone: 907-273-4023
Amy Hufstedler, Ph.D.
Assistant Training Director, Psychology Internship Program
BHIP Psychologist, Alaska VA Healthcare System
1201 N. Muldoon Rd.
Anchorage, AK 99504
Email: Amy.Hufstedler@va.gov
Phone: 907-257-4908