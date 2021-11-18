Internships and fellowships

Psychology Internship Program

The Alaska VA Psychology Internship Program is committed to the development and training of doctoral level psychology interns as a generalist training program. The program is central to the identity of the Psychology Service at the Alaska VA, is highly valued by our leadership, and represents a long-standing and passionate investment on the part of our psychology staff. Our program is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association (APA); the next site visit will be during the academic year 2028.

The Alaska VA Psychology Internship Program will regretfully not be offered for the upcoming 2022-2023 training year. The decision to pause the program for one year will serve as a foundation for adjusting program structure and optimizing the training that will be offered when we resume accepting applications for our 2023-2024 trainees. Please contact the Training Director or Assistant Training Director for further information:

CONTACT

Cale Palmer, Ph.D.

Acting Training Director, Psychology Internship Program

Alaska VA MH RRTP

3001 C Street

Anchorage, AK 99503

Email: Cale.Palmer@va.gov

Phone: 907-273-4023

Amy Hufstedler, Ph.D.

Assistant Training Director, Psychology Internship Program

BHIP Psychologist, Alaska VA Healthcare System

1201 N. Muldoon Rd.

Anchorage, AK 99504

Email: Amy.Hufstedler@va.gov

Phone: 907-257-4908