Contact us

Patient help and resources

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA Albany, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Pay your VA Albany health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Albany health care.

Mailing address

Samuel S. Stratton VA Medical Center

113 Holland Avenue

Albany, NY 12208

Main phone numbers

Main Number (Local): 518-626-5000

Business Office/Veteran Service Center (Local): 518-626-6711

Toll-free: 888-823-9656

To use TeleType (TTY) services: 711