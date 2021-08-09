Contact us
Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Albany Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.
Patient help and resources
Need help? Contact a patient advocate
If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA Albany, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.
Medical records office
Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.
Billing and insurance
Pay your VA Albany health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.
Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.
Phone directory and mailing address
Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Albany health care.
Mailing address
Samuel S. Stratton VA Medical Center
113 Holland Avenue
Albany, NY 12208
Main phone numbers
Main Number (Local): 518-626-5000
Business Office/Veteran Service Center (Local): 518-626-6711
Toll-free: 888-823-9656
To use TeleType (TTY) services: 711
|Service
|Phone
|Location
|Service
|Acquisition & Materiel Management
|Phone
|518-626-6841
|Location
|Albany VAMC
|Service
|Admissions
|Phone
|518-626-6702
|Location
|Albany VAMC
|Service
|Adult Day Health Care
|Phone
|518-626-6693
|Location
|7C
|Service
|Agent Orange Registry Exams
|Phone
|518-626-6718/6719
|Location
|A1105b
|Service
|Alzheimers Disease and Dementia Care
|Phone
|518-626-5599
|Location
|7C
|Service
|Anesthesiology
|Phone
|518-626-6597
|Location
|7A
|Service
|Appointments
|Phone
|800-585-9722
|Location
|Albany VAMC
|Service
|Audiology & Speech Pathology
|Phone
|518-626-5820
|Location
|5A
|Service
|Billing
|Phone
|518-626-5885
|Location
|Albany VAMC
|Service
|Blue Team-Primary Care
|Phone
|518-626-6500
|Location
|1C
|Service
|COVID-19 Vaccines
|Phone
|518-626-7228
|Location
|Albany VAMC
|Service
|Cancer Care
|Phone
|518-626-6380
|Location
|9A
|Service
|Canteen
|Phone
|518-626-7400
|Location
|Albany VAMC
|Service
|Cardiology
|Phone
|518-626-6385
|Location
|A830
|Service
|Chaplain
|Phone
|518-626-5751
|Location
|1104 Core
|Service
|Chiropractic Care
|Phone
|518-626-5800
|Location
|Albany VAMC
|Service
|Community Living Center (CLC)
|Phone
|518-626-6115
|Location
|9B (Heroes Way)/9C (Victory Lane)
|Service
|Community Nursing Home
|Phone
|518-626-6061
|Location
|8A
|Service
|Compensation & Pension
|Phone
|518-626-6718
|Location
|Albany VAMC
|Service
|Contracting/Small Business
|Phone
|716-862-6388; 315-425-4693
|Location
|Buffalo, NY
|Service
|DAV/Transportion
|Phone
|518-626-5504
|Location
|Albany VAMC
|Service
|Decedent Affairs/Details
|Phone
|518-626-6705
|Location
|Albany VAMC
|Service
|Dentistry
|Phone
|518-626-6871
|Location
|1A
|Service
|Diabetes
|Phone
|518-626-6385
|Location
|7A
|Service
|Dialysis
|Phone
|518-626-6509
|Location
|2D
|Service
|Eligibility
|Phone
|518-626-6744
|Location
|Albany VAMC
|Service
|Emergency Management
|Phone
|518-626-6783
|Location
|Albany VAMC-HEOCC
|Service
|Engineering
|Phone
|518-626-6782
|Location
|Albany VAMC
|Service
|Environmental Management
|Phone
|518-626-6804
|Location
|Albany VAMC
|Service
|Ethics Office
|Phone
|518-6266-5331 /888-214-9892
|Location
|Albany VAMC /Ethics Hotline
|Service
|Eye & Vision Care
|Phone
|518-626-5850
|Location
|5C
|Service
|Facility Management
|Phone
|518-626-6782
|Location
|Albany VAMC
|Service
|Fee Basis/Fee Service
|Phone
|800-396-7929
|Location
|Albany VAMC
|Service
|Former POW Advocate
|Phone
|518-626-5392
|Location
|Albany VAMC
|Service
|General Surgery
|Phone
|518-626-6530
|Location
|5D
|Service
|Gynecology Womens Health
|Phone
|518-626-6385
|Location
|8D
|Service
|HIV & AIDS Treatment
|Phone
|518-626-6415
|Location
|7A
|Service
|Home Based Primary Care
|Phone
|518-626-6006/6002
|Location
|8A
|Service
|Home Telehealth
|Phone
|518-626-6001/6047
|Location
|7C
|Service
|Homemaker/Home Health Aide Program
|Phone
|518-626-6061/6010
|Location
|8A
|Service
|Hospice & Palliative Care
|Phone
|518-626-6072
|Location
|7C
|Service
|Human Resources
|Phone
|518-626-6724
|Location
|Albany VAMC
|Service
|Information Resource Management
|Phone
|518-626-6250
|Location
|Help Desk-Albany VAMC
|Service
|LGBT Patient Centered Care
|Phone
|518-626-5395
|Location
|Albany VAMC
|Service
|Lab & Pathology Services
|Phone
|518-626-5702
|Location
|2B
|Service
|Library
|Phone
|518-626-6220
|Location
|Albany VAMC
|Service
|Mammography Appointments
|Phone
|518-626-6341
|Location
|2A
|Service
|Medical Center Operator
|Phone
|518-626-5000/ 800-223-4810
|Location
|Albany VAMC
|Service
|Medical Media
|Phone
|518-626-6221
|Location
|Albany VAMC
|Service
|Medications
|Phone
|800-585-9772
|Location
|Albany VAMC
|Service
|Mental Health
|Phone
|518-626-5339
|Location
|1012 Core
|Service
|Military Sexual Trauma Counseling
|Phone
|518-626-5372
|Location
|10D
|Service
|Nurse Helpline
|Phone
|800-877-6976
|Location
|VISN-wide
|Service
|Nutrition & Food Services
|Phone
|518-626-6871
|Location
|602
|Service
|Ophthalmology
|Phone
|518-626-5850
|Location
|5C
|Service
|Orthopedic Care
|Phone
|518-626-6530
|Location
|5D
|Service
|Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
|Phone
|518-626-6370
|Location
|5A
|Service
|Patient Advocate #1
|Phone
|518-626-5307
|Location
|104 Core
|Service
|Patient Advocate #2
|Phone
|518-626-7125
|Location
|107 Core
|Service
|Patient Transfers/Admitting
|Phone
|518-626-6702
|Location
|Albany VAMC
|Service
|Persian Gulf Registry Exams
|Phone
|518-626-6717
|Location
|A1105b-Comp & Pen
|Service
|Plastic & Reconstructive Services
|Phone
|518-626-6530
|Location
|5D
|Service
|Podiatry
|Phone
|518-626-6530
|Location
|5D
|Service
|Police
|Phone
|518-626-6750
|Location
|Lobby-1st floor
|Service
|Polytrauma Program
|Phone
|518-626-5800
|Location
|B309
|Service
|Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
|Phone
|518-626-5436
|Location
|10D
|Service
|Prescription Refills (Automated)
|Phone
|800-585-9772
|Location
|Albany VAMC
|Service
|Primary Care-Blue Team
|Phone
|518-626-6500
|Location
|1C
|Service
|Primary Care-Red Team
|Phone
|518-626-6330
|Location
|4C
|Service
|Primary Care-Silver Team
|Phone
|518-626-6047; #2
|Location
|8C
|Service
|Prosthetics and Sensory Aids
|Phone
|518-626-5832
|Location
|A311
|Service
|Public Affairs
|Phone
|518-626-5522
|Location
|11-Core
|Service
|Pain Management
|Phone
|518-626-5959
|Location
|5-Core
|Service
|Radiology & Diagnostic Imaging
|Phone
|518-626-6341
|Location
|2A
|Service
|Recreation Therapy
|Phone
|518-626-5550
|Location
|Albany VAMC
|Service
|Red Team-Primary Care
|Phone
|518-626-6330
|Location
|4C
|Service
|Release of Information
|Phone
|518-626-5600
|Location
|109 Core
|Service
|Research
|Phone
|518-626-5650
|Location
|Albany VAMC
|Service
|Silver Team
|Phone
|518-626-6047; #2
|Location
|8C
|Service
|Spinal Cord Injury & Disorders
|Phone
|518-626-5800
|Location
|C108
|Service
|Substance Abuse Services
|Phone
|518-626-5339
|Location
|10C
|Service
|TelCare
|Phone
|888-838-7890
|Location
|Albany VAMC
|Service
|Telehealth
|Phone
|518-626-5501
|Location
|Albany VAMC
|Service
|Thoracic Surgery
|Phone
|518-626-6530
|Location
|5D
|Service
|Transition & Care Management (OEF/OIF/OND)
|Phone
|518-626-5850
|Location
|5C
|Service
|Travel/Information Lounge
|Phone
|518-626-6706
|Location
|Albany VAMC
|Service
|Urology
|Phone
|518-626-6375
|Location
|5A
|Service
|Veterans Benefits Counselor
|Phone
|518-626-5685
|Location
|Albany VAMC
|Service
|Veterans Contact Call Center
|Phone
|1-800-273-8255
|Location
|Batavia
|Service
|Vision Rehabilitation Services
|Phone
|518-626-6367/5587
|Location
|05 Core
|Service
|Voluntary Services
|Phone
|518-626-5508
|Location
|Albany VAMC
|Service
|Women's Health
|Phone
|518-626-6410
|Location
|8D
Media and press
The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Albany Healthcare System.
Phone: 518-626-5522
Email: Peter.Potter@va.gov
After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 518-626-5000, ask for the administrator on duty.
Submit a FOIA request
Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.
Requesting records maintained by VA Albany
Mail:
Samuel S. Stratton VA Medical Center
Release of Information Office
113 Holland Avenue
Albany, NY 12208
For questions about your request to VA Albany
Phone: 518-626-5600
Additional FOIA request information
-
Review VA’s requirements for a FOIA request, including sample requests.
-
See the VA FOIA Library, which publishes commonly requested records.
-
If you don’t know where the records you are requesting are maintained, submit your request to vacofoiaservice@va.gov instead of VA Albany.
Report an issue
Give us website feedback
To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team Point of Contact at Peter.Potter@va.gov.
Report suspected fraud or mismanagement
Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.
Phone: 800-488-8244
Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20420
Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.
Report patient care or safety issues
If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.
Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/report_a_complaint.aspx
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018