Contact us

Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Albany Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA Albany, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Medical records office

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Billing and insurance

Pay your VA Albany health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Pharmacy

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Albany health care.

Mailing address

Samuel S. Stratton VA Medical Center
113 Holland Avenue
Albany, NY 12208

Main phone numbers

Main Number (Local): 518-626-5000
Business Office/Veteran Service Center (Local): 518-626-6711
Toll-free: 888-823-9656

 

 

To use TeleType (TTY) services: 711

A
Service Phone Location
Service Acquisition & Materiel Management Phone 518-626-6841 Location Albany VAMC
Service Admissions Phone 518-626-6702 Location Albany VAMC
Service Adult Day Health Care Phone 518-626-6693 Location 7C
Service Agent Orange Registry Exams Phone 518-626-6718/6719 Location A1105b
Service Alzheimers Disease and Dementia Care Phone 518-626-5599 Location 7C
Service Anesthesiology Phone 518-626-6597 Location 7A
Service Appointments Phone 800-585-9722 Location Albany VAMC
Service Audiology & Speech Pathology Phone 518-626-5820 Location 5A
B
Service Phone Location
Service Billing Phone 518-626-5885 Location Albany VAMC
Service Blue Team-Primary Care Phone 518-626-6500 Location 1C
C
Service Phone Location
Service COVID-19 Vaccines Phone 518-626-7228 Location Albany VAMC
Service Cancer Care Phone 518-626-6380 Location 9A
Service Canteen Phone 518-626-7400 Location Albany VAMC
Service Cardiology Phone 518-626-6385 Location A830
Service Chaplain Phone 518-626-5751 Location 1104 Core
Service Chiropractic Care Phone 518-626-5800 Location Albany VAMC
Service Community Living Center (CLC) Phone 518-626-6115 Location 9B (Heroes Way)/9C (Victory Lane)
Service Community Nursing Home Phone 518-626-6061 Location 8A
Service Compensation & Pension Phone 518-626-6718 Location Albany VAMC
Service Contracting/Small Business Phone 716-862-6388; 315-425-4693 Location Buffalo, NY
D
Service Phone Location
Service DAV/Transportion Phone 518-626-5504 Location Albany VAMC
Service Decedent Affairs/Details Phone 518-626-6705 Location Albany VAMC
Service Dentistry Phone 518-626-6871 Location 1A
Service Diabetes Phone 518-626-6385 Location 7A
Service Dialysis Phone 518-626-6509 Location 2D
E
Service Phone Location
Service Eligibility Phone 518-626-6744 Location Albany VAMC
Service Emergency Management Phone 518-626-6783 Location Albany VAMC-HEOCC
Service Engineering Phone 518-626-6782 Location Albany VAMC
Service Environmental Management Phone 518-626-6804 Location Albany VAMC
Service Ethics Office Phone 518-6266-5331 /888-214-9892 Location Albany VAMC /Ethics Hotline
Service Eye & Vision Care Phone 518-626-5850 Location 5C
F
Service Phone Location
Service Facility Management Phone 518-626-6782 Location Albany VAMC
Service Fee Basis/Fee Service Phone 800-396-7929 Location Albany VAMC
Service Former POW Advocate Phone 518-626-5392 Location Albany VAMC
G
Service Phone Location
Service General Surgery Phone 518-626-6530 Location 5D
Service Gynecology Womens Health Phone 518-626-6385 Location 8D
H
Service Phone Location
Service HIV & AIDS Treatment Phone 518-626-6415 Location 7A
Service Home Based Primary Care Phone 518-626-6006/6002 Location 8A
Service Home Telehealth Phone 518-626-6001/6047 Location 7C
Service Homemaker/Home Health Aide Program Phone 518-626-6061/6010 Location 8A
Service Hospice & Palliative Care Phone 518-626-6072 Location 7C
Service Human Resources Phone 518-626-6724 Location Albany VAMC
I
Service Phone Location
Service Information Resource Management Phone 518-626-6250 Location Help Desk-Albany VAMC
L
Service Phone Location
Service LGBT Patient Centered Care Phone 518-626-5395 Location Albany VAMC
Service Lab & Pathology Services Phone 518-626-5702 Location 2B
Service Library Phone 518-626-6220 Location Albany VAMC
M
Service Phone Location
Service Mammography Appointments Phone 518-626-6341 Location 2A
Service Medical Center Operator Phone 518-626-5000/ 800-223-4810 Location Albany VAMC
Service Medical Media Phone 518-626-6221 Location Albany VAMC
Service Medications Phone 800-585-9772 Location Albany VAMC
Service Mental Health Phone 518-626-5339 Location 1012 Core
Service Military Sexual Trauma Counseling Phone 518-626-5372 Location 10D
N
Service Phone Location
Service Nurse Helpline Phone 800-877-6976 Location VISN-wide
Service Nutrition & Food Services Phone 518-626-6871 Location 602
O
Service Phone Location
Service Ophthalmology Phone 518-626-5850 Location 5C
Service Orthopedic Care Phone 518-626-6530 Location 5D
Service Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Phone 518-626-6370 Location 5A
P
Service Phone Location
Service Patient Advocate #1 Phone 518-626-5307 Location 104 Core
Service Patient Advocate #2 Phone 518-626-7125 Location 107 Core
Service Patient Transfers/Admitting Phone 518-626-6702 Location Albany VAMC
Service Persian Gulf Registry Exams Phone 518-626-6717 Location A1105b-Comp & Pen
Service Plastic & Reconstructive Services Phone 518-626-6530 Location 5D
Service Podiatry Phone 518-626-6530 Location 5D
Service Police Phone 518-626-6750 Location Lobby-1st floor
Service Polytrauma Program Phone 518-626-5800 Location B309
Service Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Phone 518-626-5436 Location 10D
Service Prescription Refills (Automated) Phone 800-585-9772 Location Albany VAMC
Service Primary Care-Blue Team Phone 518-626-6500 Location 1C
Service Primary Care-Red Team Phone 518-626-6330 Location 4C
Service Primary Care-Silver Team Phone 518-626-6047; #2 Location 8C
Service Prosthetics and Sensory Aids Phone 518-626-5832 Location A311
Service Public Affairs Phone 518-626-5522 Location 11-Core
Service Pain Management Phone 518-626-5959 Location 5-Core
R
Service Phone Location
Service Radiology & Diagnostic Imaging Phone 518-626-6341 Location 2A
Service Recreation Therapy Phone 518-626-5550 Location Albany VAMC
Service Red Team-Primary Care Phone 518-626-6330 Location 4C
Service Release of Information Phone 518-626-5600 Location 109 Core
Service Research Phone 518-626-5650 Location Albany VAMC
S
Service Phone Location
Service Silver Team Phone 518-626-6047; #2 Location 8C
Service Spinal Cord Injury & Disorders Phone 518-626-5800 Location C108
Service Substance Abuse Services Phone 518-626-5339 Location 10C
T
Service Phone Location
Service TelCare Phone 888-838-7890 Location Albany VAMC
Service Telehealth Phone 518-626-5501 Location Albany VAMC
Service Thoracic Surgery Phone 518-626-6530 Location 5D
Service Transition & Care Management (OEF/OIF/OND) Phone 518-626-5850 Location 5C
Service Travel/Information Lounge Phone 518-626-6706 Location Albany VAMC
U
Service Phone Location
Service Urology Phone 518-626-6375 Location 5A
V
Service Phone Location
Service Veterans Benefits Counselor Phone 518-626-5685 Location Albany VAMC
Service Veterans Contact Call Center Phone 1-800-273-8255 Location Batavia
Service Vision Rehabilitation Services Phone 518-626-6367/5587 Location 05 Core
Service Voluntary Services Phone 518-626-5508 Location Albany VAMC
W
Service Phone Location
Service Women's Health Phone 518-626-6410 Location 8D

Media and press

The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Albany Healthcare System.

Phone: 518-626-5522
Email: Peter.Potter@va.gov

After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 518-626-5000, ask for the administrator on duty.

Submit a FOIA request

Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.

Requesting records maintained by VA Albany

Mail:

Samuel S. Stratton VA Medical Center
Release of Information Office
113 Holland Avenue
Albany, NY 12208

For questions about your request to VA Albany

Phone: 518-626-5600

Additional FOIA request information

Report an issue

Give us website feedback

To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team Point of Contact at Peter.Potter@va.gov.

Report suspected fraud or mismanagement

Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.

Phone: 800-488-8244
Mail:

VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20420

Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.

Report patient care or safety issues

If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.

Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/report_a_complaint.aspx
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org

Mail:

Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018

