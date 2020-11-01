Health services

If you were exposed to toxic chemicals or other hazards during your military service, we offer you a free exam. This exam helps you identify potential health risks and helps us monitor issues so we can better serve you.

Care we provide at VA Albany health care

This free, voluntary, and comprehensive health exam involves an exposure and medical history, laboratory tests, and a physical exam. We will discuss your results in a face-to-face meeting and follow up with a letter. The registry evaluation, which does not verify exposure, is separate from VA’s disability compensation process. You may be eligible to participate in one or more of these health registries if you served during these time periods:

Ionizing radiation (1940s to 1960s)

Agent Orange (1960s and 1970s)

Airborne hazards and open burn pit (1990s to present)

Gulf War (1990s to present)

Depleted uranium (DU) (1990s to present)

Toxic embedded fragments/shrapnel (2000s to present)

Learn more about VA Health Registry