Samuel S. Stratton Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

We provide COVID-19 vaccines to Veterans as well as their spouses and caregivers. We also provide vaccines to Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA) recipients and VA staff.

Contact information

Vaccination Clinic 113 Holland Avenue Albany VAMC, 113 Holland Avenue 3rd Floor Auditorium

Hours

day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Sat. Sun.

Appointments may be available outside these hours, please call.

Nurses Care Line 518-626-7228

Appointments

Free COVID vaccinations are available for ALL Veterans, Spouses, Caregivers, and National Guard, Reserve & Coast Guard as provided by the SAVES LIVES Act. Call or Schedule? Call: 518-626-7228.

Referral required? No

Walk-ins accepted? Yes