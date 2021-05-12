Make an appointment

For mental health care appointments

Call the Behavioral Health Care Line.

Phone: 518-626-5339

For drug or alcohol evaluation and treatment appointments

Call the Behavioral Health Care Line.

Phone: 518-626-5388

For walk-in mental health care

If you need help right away, or if you have a referral from another VA provider, one of our counselors will see you the same day. Same-day mental health and psychiatric help is available for both new and established patients.

Available at Samuel S. Stratton Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Behavioral Health Clinic

Main Building

Tenth floor

Room 1012 (1012 Core)

Map of Albany campus

Phone: 518-626-5339

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET

For walk-in drug or alcohol evaluation and treatment

Same-day help is available through the Substance Abuse Program.

Available at Samuel S. Stratton Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Substance Abuse Program

Main Building

Tenth floor

Room 10C

Map of Albany campus

Phone: 518-626-5388

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET

Specialty care appointments

If you already have a primary care provider at VA Albany health care, you can make a direct appointment for the specialty services listed here. You don't need to get a referral or see your primary care provider first.

For specialty care services not listed here, please contact your primary care provider for a referral.

Coming soon!