How to apply for VA health care
Find out how to apply for VA healthcare benefits as a Veteran or service member.
How do I prepare before I start my application?
- Find out if you’re eligible for VA healthcare benefits
- Gather the information listed here that you’ll need to fill out an Application for Health Benefits (VA Form 10-10EZ)
You’ll need this information:
- Social Security numbers for you, your spouse, and your qualified dependents.
- Your military discharge papers (DD214 or other separation documents), military service history information, and details about exposure to any toxins or other hazards.
- Insurance card information for all insurance companies that cover you, including any coverage provided through a spouse or significant other. This includes Medicare, private insurance, or insurance from your employer.
- Gross household income from the previous calendar year for you, your spouse, and your dependents. This includes income from a job and any other sources. Gross household income is your income before taxes and any other deductions.
- Your deductible expenses for the past year. These include certain healthcare and education costs.
Note: You don’t have to tell us about your income and expenses when you apply. But if you’re not eligible based on other factors, we’ll need this information to decide on your application.
How do I apply?
You can apply online right now.
You can also apply in any of these 4 ways
Option 1: By phone
Call our toll-free hotline at
Option 2: By mail
Fill out an Application for Health Benefits (VA Form 10-10EZ).
Get VA Form 10-10EZ to download
You or someone acting as your power of attorney must sign and date the form. And:
- If you’re using a power of attorney, you’ll need to submit a copy of a valid power of attorney document along with your application. This can be any legal document that proves a power of attorney relationship, like a court order or an Appointment of Individual As Claimant’s Representative (VA Form 21-22a).
- If you sign with an “X,” 2 people you know must witness your signature. They’ll also need to sign and print their names on the form.
Send your completed application here:
Health Eligibility Center
PO Box 5207
Janesville, WI 53547-5207
Option 3: In person
Fill out an Application for Health Benefits (VA Form 10-10EZ).
Get VA Form 10-10EZ to download
You or someone acting as your power of attorney must sign and date the form. And:
- If you’re using a power of attorney, you’ll need to submit a copy of a valid power of attorney document along with your application. This can be any legal document that proves a power of attorney relationship, like a court order or an Appointment of Individual As Claimant’s Representative (VA Form 21-22a).
- If you sign with an “X,” 2 people you know must witness your signature. They’ll also need to sign and print their names on the form.
Go to your nearest VA medical center or clinic. Bring a signed Application for Health Benefits (VA Form 10-10EZ) with you.
Find a VA medical center or clinic near you
Or get help through your state’s Department of Veterans Affairs.
Find your state’s Department of Veterans Affairs
Option 4: With the help of a trained professional
You can work with an accredited attorney, claims agent, or Veterans Service Organization (VSO) representative to get help applying for healthcare benefits.
What happens after I apply?
Find out what happens after you apply
If you’ve also applied for a VA pension or disability benefits, you can check the status of those claims online.
How long does it take VA to make a decision?
If more than a week has passed since you submitted your application and you haven’t heard back, don’t apply again. Call our toll-free hotline at 877-222-8387 (TTY: 711). We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET.
More information about applying
To update your personal, insurance, or financial information from an earlier application, fill out a Health Benefits Update Form (VA Form 10-10EZR).
You may qualify for VA healthcare and other benefits through our Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers.
Find out if you’re eligible for caregiver assistance and how to apply
If you need community nursing home care, domiciliary care, adult day healthcare, geriatric evaluation, or respite care, you may need to fill out an Application for Extended Care Services (VA Form 10-10EC).