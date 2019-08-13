Find out how to apply for VA health care benefits as a Veteran or service member.

You can also apply:

By phone

Call our toll-free hotline at 877-222-8387, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET to get help with your application.

By mail

Fill out an Application for Health Benefits (VA Form 10-10EZ).

Download VA Form 10-10EZ (PDF)

You or someone acting as your power of attorney must sign and date the form. And:

If you’re using a power of attorney, you’ll need to submit a copy of the Power of Attorney form along with your application.

you’ll need to submit a copy of the Power of Attorney form along with your application. If you sign with an “X,” 2 people you know must witness your signature. They’ll also need to sign and print their names on the form.

Send your completed application here:

Health Eligibility Center

2957 Clairmont Rd., Suite 200

Atlanta, GA 30329

In person

Go to your nearest VA medical center or clinic. Bring a signed Application for Health Benefits (VA Form 10-10EZ) with you.

Find a VA medical center or clinic near you

Or get help through your state’s Department of Veterans Affairs.

Find your state’s Department of Veterans Affairs

With the help of a trained professional

You can work with a trained professional called an accredited representative to get help applying for health care benefits.

Get help filing your claim