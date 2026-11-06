How to apply for VA health care

You can apply online right now.

You can also apply in any of these 4 ways

Option 1: By phone

Call our toll-free hotline at (TTY: 711) to get help with your application. We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET.

Option 2: By mail

Fill out an Application for Health Benefits (VA Form 10-10EZ).

Get VA Form 10-10EZ to download

You or someone acting as your power of attorney must sign and date the form. And:

If you’re using a power of attorney , you’ll need to submit a copy of a valid power of attorney document along with your application. This can be any legal document that proves a power of attorney relationship, like a court order or an Appointment of Individual As Claimant’s Representative (VA Form 21-22a).

, you’ll need to submit a copy of a valid power of attorney document along with your application. This can be any legal document that proves a power of attorney relationship, like a court order or an Appointment of Individual As Claimant’s Representative (VA Form 21-22a). If you sign with an “X,” 2 people you know must witness your signature. They’ll also need to sign and print their names on the form.

Send your completed application here:

Health Eligibility Center

PO Box 5207

Janesville, WI 53547-5207

Option 3: In person

Fill out an Application for Health Benefits (VA Form 10-10EZ).

Get VA Form 10-10EZ to download

You or someone acting as your power of attorney must sign and date the form. And:

If you’re using a power of attorney , you’ll need to submit a copy of a valid power of attorney document along with your application. This can be any legal document that proves a power of attorney relationship, like a court order or an Appointment of Individual As Claimant’s Representative (VA Form 21-22a).

, you’ll need to submit a copy of a valid power of attorney document along with your application. This can be any legal document that proves a power of attorney relationship, like a court order or an Appointment of Individual As Claimant’s Representative (VA Form 21-22a). If you sign with an “X,” 2 people you know must witness your signature. They’ll also need to sign and print their names on the form.

Go to your nearest VA medical center or clinic. Bring a signed Application for Health Benefits (VA Form 10-10EZ) with you.

Find a VA medical center or clinic near you

Or get help through your state’s Department of Veterans Affairs.

Find your state’s Department of Veterans Affairs

Option 4: With the help of a trained professional

You can work with an accredited attorney, claims agent, or Veterans Service Organization (VSO) representative to get help applying for healthcare benefits.

Get help filling out an application