How to apply for VA health care
Find out how to apply for VA health care benefits as a Veteran or service member.
How do I prepare before starting my application?
- Find out if you’re eligible for VA health care benefits
- Gather the documents listed below that you’ll need to fill out an Application for Health Benefits (VA Form 10-10EZ)
What documents and information do I need to apply?
- Your most recent tax return
- Social Security numbers for yourself and your qualified dependents
- Account numbers for any current health insurance you already have (like Medicare, private insurance, or insurance from your employer)
Llene la solicitud para Beneficions de Salud (Forma 10-10EZ).
Obtenga la Forma VA 10-10EZ
Usted o alguien con poder legal para representarlo tiene que firmar la forma, e incluir la fecha en que fué firmada.
- Si esta usando un poder legal, tendra que incluir una copia de la forma con su solicitud.
- Si firma con una X, 2 personas que usted conoce tienen que tambien firmar acertando que lo vieron firmar la forma.
Puede mandar su solicitud por correo a esta dirección:
Health Eligibility Center
2957 Clairmont Rd., Suite 200
Atlanta, GA 30329
Para llenar su solicitude en persona, encuetre el Centro Médico de Veteranos mas cercano en esta liga:
Encuentre el Centro o Clínica de Veteranos mas cercano a usted
O reciba ayuda por medio del Departmaneto de Veteranos de su estado.
Encuentre el Departamento de Veteranos de su estado
You can also apply:
By phone
Call our toll-free hotline at 877-222-8387, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET to get help with your application.
By mail
Fill out an Application for Health Benefits (VA Form 10-10EZ).
Download VA Form 10-10EZ (PDF)
You or someone acting as your power of attorney must sign and date the form. And:
- If you’re using a power of attorney, you’ll need to submit a copy of the Power of Attorney form along with your application.
- If you sign with an “X,” 2 people you know must witness your signature. They’ll also need to sign and print their names on the form.
Send your completed application here:
Health Eligibility Center
2957 Clairmont Rd., Suite 200
Atlanta, GA 30329
In person
Fill out an Application for Health Benefits (VA Form 10-10EZ).
Download VA Form 10-10EZ (PDF)
You or someone acting as your power of attorney must sign and date the form. And:
- If you’re using a power of attorney, you’ll need to submit a copy of the Power of Attorney form along with your application.
- If you sign with an “X,” 2 people you know must witness your signature. They’ll also need to sign and print their names on the form.
Go to your nearest VA medical center or clinic. Bring a signed Application for Health Benefits (VA Form 10-10EZ) with you.
Find a VA medical center or clinic near you
Or get help through your state’s Department of Veterans Affairs.
Find your state’s Department of Veterans Affairs
With the help of a trained professional
You can work with a trained professional called an accredited representative to get help applying for health care benefits.
Get help filing your claim
What happens after I apply?
Find out what happens after you apply
If you’ve also applied for a VA pension or disability benefits, you can check the status of those claims online.
Check the status of your claim
How long does it take VA to make a decision?
If more than a week has passed since you gave us your application and you haven’t heard back, please don’t apply again. Call our toll-free hotline at 877-222-8387, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET.
More information about applying
-
To update your personal, insurance, or financial information from an earlier application, fill out a Health Benefits Update Form (VA Form 10-10EZR).
-
You may qualify for VA health care and other benefits. View the Application for the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (VA Form 10-10CG).
-
If you need community nursing home care, domiciliary care, adult day health care, geriatric evaluation, or respite care, you may need to fill out an Application for Extended Care Services (VA Form 10-10EC).