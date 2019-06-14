After you apply for health care benefits

If you want to know more about your VA health care benefits, your health care team, and where you’ll go for care, we can help.

Learn more about your VA health care coverage

If you’re signed up for VA health care, you can manage your VA health and benefits online through VA.gov:

Refill your prescriptions

Send a secure message to your health care team

Check the status of a disability or pension claim

If you need help accessing services, call our toll-free hotline at 877-222-8387, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET.