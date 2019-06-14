VA Secure Messaging

No. You shouldn’t use Secure Messaging when you have an urgent need, because it may take a few days for you to get a reply.

If you think you have a medical emergency, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room.

If you don’t have an emergency, but you’re not sure what type of care you need, call your nearest VA health facility.

Find your nearest VA health facility

If you need to talk with someone right away, contact the Veterans Crisis Line. Whatever you’re struggling with—chronic pain, anxiety, depression, trouble sleeping, anger, or even homelessness—we can support you. Our Veterans Crisis Line is confidential (private), free, and available 24/7.

To connect with a Veterans Crisis Line responder anytime, day or night: