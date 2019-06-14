VA Secure Messaging
With VA Secure Messaging, you can communicate privately online with your VA health care team. Find out if you’re eligible to use Secure Messaging, and how to sign in to begin using this tool in the health management portal within My HealtheVet.
How can VA Secure Messaging help me manage my health care?
Secure Messaging is a web-based service that protects your sensitive information so you can safely and easily communicate electronically with your VA health care team.
You can use Secure Messaging to:
- Ask non-urgent, non-emergency health-related questions
- Give your health care team updates on your condition
- Request VA referrals, test results, and prescription renewals
- Manage your VA appointments
- Ask routine administrative questions about topics like scheduling appointments or getting directions
- Get health education information from the Veterans Health Library
Am I eligible to use Secure Messaging?
You can use this tool if you meet all of the requirements listed below.
All of these must be true:
- You’re enrolled in VA health care, and
- You’re registered as a patient at a VA health facility, and
- Your VA health care provider has agreed to communicate with you through Secure Messaging
Find out how to apply for VA health care
And you must have one of these free accounts:
- A Premium My HealtheVet account, or
- A Premium DS Logon account (used for eBenefits and milConnect), or
- A verified ID.me account that you can create here on VA.gov
How does Secure Messaging work within My HealtheVet?
You’ll sign in to your account and access your Secure Messaging folder through your account Welcome page dashboard. There, you can write messages, save drafts, review your sent messages, and keep a record of your conversations.
You can use Secure Messaging to communicate with any VA health care team member who has signed up to participate.
You can send non-urgent, non-emergency messages at any time of the day or night. Your VA health care team should respond within 3 business days (Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., except federal holidays). If you’d like, you can set up your account to send a notification to your personal email when you receive a new secure message.
Can I use Secure Messaging for medical emergencies or urgent needs?
No. You shouldn’t use Secure Messaging when you have an urgent need, because it may take a few days for you to get a reply.
If you think you have a medical emergency, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room.
If you don’t have an emergency, but you’re not sure what type of care you need, call your nearest VA health facility.
Find your nearest VA health facility
If you need to talk with someone right away, contact the Veterans Crisis Line. Whatever you’re struggling with—chronic pain, anxiety, depression, trouble sleeping, anger, or even homelessness—we can support you. Our Veterans Crisis Line is confidential (private), free, and available 24/7.
To connect with a Veterans Crisis Line responder anytime, day or night:
- Call 800-273-8255, then select 1.
- Start a confidential Veterans Chat.
- Text 838255.
Can I use Secure Messaging to communicate with non-VA providers?
No. You can communicate only with your VA providers who’ve agreed to participate in Secure Messaging.
Will my personal health information be protected?
Yes. This is a secure website. We follow strict security policies and practices to protect your personal health information. And only you and your VA health care team will have access to your secure messages.
If you print or download any messages, you’ll need to take responsibility for protecting that information.
Get tips for protecting your personal health information
What if I have more questions?
You can get answers to your questions about this tool within our My HealtheVet web portal.
Read Secure Messaging FAQs
You can also contact the My HealtheVet help desk.
Find out how to contact us online
Or call us at 877-327-0022 (TTY: 800-877-8339). We’re here Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. CT.