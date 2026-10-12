About Veteran health benefits
If you qualify for VA health care, you’ll receive coverage for the services you need to help you get—and stay—healthy. Learn more about your health care benefits and apply today.
Common questions about VA health care
Most Veterans who served on active duty and didn’t receive a dishonorable discharge may qualify. Eligibility may depend on service history, disability status, and income.
You can apply online, by phone, by mail, or in person at a VA medical center or clinic.
Yes. We offer counseling, therapy, and specialized care for conditions such as posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, and substance use disorders.
You can use some services even if you’re not enrolled in VA health care.
You can schedule appointments by contacting your VA health care facility or care team.
You can also schedule some appointments online through our My HealtheVet on VA.gov health portal or VA: Health and Benefits mobile app.
Some Veterans receive care at no cost. Others may have small copayments depending on eligibility and priority group.
Yes. Eligible Veterans may get care from non-VA providers in our community care network if VA services aren’t available nearby or quickly enough.
You can refill your VA prescriptions in any of these ways:
- Online: Use our My HealtheVet on VA.gov health portal or VA: Health and Benefits mobile app.
Refill prescriptions through My HealtheVet on VA.gov
Download the VA: Health and Benefits mobile app
- By phone: Call your VA health facility’s automated refill phone line. You’ll find this number on your prescription bottle or on your facility’s website.
Find your VA health facility
- By mail: Use the request form that comes with your prescription.
You can review your VA medical records online through our My HealtheVet on VA.gov health portal or VA: Health and Benefits mobile app.
Review your medical records on My HealtheVet on VA.gov
Download the VA: Health and Benefits mobile app
You can also request copies of your medical records from your VA health facility.
Learn how to get your medical records from your VA health facility
We provide training, resources, and financial assistance for eligible caregivers through programs such as the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers.
Learn about the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers
Learn about the Program of General Caregiver Support Services
Yes. We encourage you to enroll in Medicare as soon as you become eligible for these reasons:
- Having Medicare means you’re covered if you need to go to a non-VA provider.
- Your priority group, local health facility wait times, and your health needs may shift over time. We encourage you to sign up for Medicare so you have options if you need them.
- If you delay enrollment in Medicare Part B (coverage for outpatient services), you’ll have permanent penalties added to your monthly premium.
- If you enroll in Medicare Part D for prescriptions, you can get medicine from non-VA providers and fill your prescriptions at your local pharmacy. There’s no penalty for delaying Medicare Part D as long as you enroll when you’re first eligible or within 63 days of when you no longer have VA healthcare or other creditable prescription drug coverage.
Learn how to avoid the Part D penalty on the Medicare website
Notice of privacy practices
We want to make sure you understand how we use and disclose your medical information and how to access your information yourself.