Each Veteran’s medical benefits package is unique. Yours will include care and services to help:

Treat illnesses and injuries

Prevent future health problems

Improve your ability to function

Enhance your quality of life

All Veterans receive coverage for most care and services, but only some will qualify for added benefits like dental care. The full list of your covered benefits depends on:

Your priority group, and

The advice of your VA primary care provider (your main doctor, nurse practitioner, or physician’s assistant), and

The medical standards for treating any health conditions you may have

Learn more about priority groups

You should also know that being signed up for VA health care meets your Affordable Care Act (ACA) health coverage requirement of having “minimum essential health coverage.” We’ll update this site if the ACA changes with new laws.

Learn more about the ACA, VA, and you