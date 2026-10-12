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About Veteran health benefits

If you qualify for VA health care, you’ll receive coverage for the services you need to help you get—and stay—healthy. Learn more about your health care benefits and apply today.

Common questions about VA health care

Most Veterans who served on active duty and didn’t receive a dishonorable discharge may qualify. Eligibility may depend on service history, disability status, and income.

Learn more about VA health care eligibility

You can apply online, by phone, by mail, or in person at a VA medical center or clinic.

Learn more about how to apply for VA health care

Yes. We offer counseling, therapy, and specialized care for conditions such as posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, and substance use disorders.

You can use some services even if you’re not enrolled in VA health care.

Learn how to get started with mental health care

You can schedule appointments by contacting your VA health care facility or care team.

Find your VA health facility

You can also schedule some appointments online through our My HealtheVet on VA.gov health portal or VA: Health and Benefits mobile app.

Go to My HealtheVet on VA.gov

Download the VA: Health and Benefits mobile app

Some Veterans receive care at no cost. Others may have small copayments depending on eligibility and priority group.

Learn more about your health care costs

Yes. Eligible Veterans may get care from non-VA providers in our community care network if VA services aren’t available nearby or quickly enough.

Learn more about eligibility for community care outside VA

You can refill your VA prescriptions in any of these ways:

You can review your VA medical records online through our My HealtheVet on VA.gov health portal or VA: Health and Benefits mobile app.

Review your medical records on My HealtheVet on VA.gov

Download the VA: Health and Benefits mobile app

You can also request copies of your medical records from your VA health facility.

Learn how to get your medical records from your VA health facility

We provide training, resources, and financial assistance for eligible caregivers through programs such as the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers.

Learn about the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers

Learn about the Program of General Caregiver Support Services

You can use our online facility locator.

Find your nearest VA health facility

Yes. We encourage you to enroll in Medicare as soon as you become eligible for these reasons:

  • Having Medicare means you’re covered if you need to go to a non-VA provider.
  • Your priority group, local health facility wait times, and your health needs may shift over time.  We encourage you to sign up for Medicare so you have options if you need them.
  • If you delay enrollment in Medicare Part B (coverage for outpatient services), you’ll have permanent penalties added to your monthly premium.
  • If you enroll in Medicare Part D for prescriptions, you can get medicine from non-VA providers and fill your prescriptions at your local pharmacy. There’s no penalty for delaying Medicare Part D as long as you enroll when you’re first eligible or within 63 days of when you no longer have VA healthcare or other creditable prescription drug coverage.
    Learn how to avoid the Part D penalty on the Medicare website

Notice of privacy practices

We want to make sure you understand how we use and disclose your medical information and how to access your information yourself.

More helpful information

  • Each Veteran’s medical benefits package is unique. Learn more about the services that may be included in your care.

  • Turning 65? Learn how VA healthcare, Medicare, and TRICARE for Life can work together. And review important enrollment deadlines.

  • Your IRS 1095-B tax form shows proof that you had VA health coverage in the most recent tax year. If you need this form when you file your state taxes, you can download the form here.

  • Have an illness or injury that was caused—or made worse—by your active-duty service? Find out if you can get disability compensation (monthly payments) from VA.

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