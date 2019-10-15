VA priority groups

We'll base your priority group on:

Your military service history, and

Your disability rating, and

Your income level, and

Whether or not you qualify for Medicaid, and

Other benefits you may be receiving (like VA pension benefits)

We assign Veterans with service-connected disabilities the highest priority. We assign the lowest priority to Veterans who earn a higher income and who don’t have any service-connected disabilities qualifying them for disability compensation (monthly payments).

If you qualify for more than one priority group, we'll assign you to the highest one.

Priority group 1

We may assign you to priority group 1 if any of the below descriptions are true. You:

Have a service-connected disability that we've rated as 50% or more disabling, or

Have a service-connected disability that we've concluded makes you unable to work (also called unemployable), or

Received the Medal of Honor (MOH)

Priority group 2

We may assign you to priority group 2 if you have a service-connected disability that we've rated as 30% or 40% disabling.

Priority group 3

We may assign you to priority group 3 if any of the below descriptions are true. You:

Are a former prisoner of war (POW), or

Received the Purple Heart medal, or

Were discharged for a disability that was caused by—or got worse because of—your active-duty service, or

Have a service-connected disability that we've rated as 10% or 20% disabling, or

Were awarded special eligibility classification under Title 38, U.S.C § 1151, "benefits for individuals disabled by treatment or vocational rehabilitation"

Priority group 4

We may assign you to priority group 4 if either of the below descriptions is true. You:

Are receiving VA aid and attendance or housebound benefits, or

Have received a VA determination of being catastrophically disabled

Priority group 5

We may assign you to priority group 5 if any of the below descriptions are true. You:

Don't have a service-connected disability, or you have a non-compensable service-connected disability that we've rated as 0% disabling, and you have an annual income level that's below our adjusted income limits (based on your resident zip code), or

you have an annual income level that's below our adjusted income limits (based on your resident zip code), Are receiving VA pension benefits, or

Are eligible for Medicaid programs

Priority group 6

We may assign you to priority group 6 if any of the below descriptions are true. You:

Have a compensable service-connected disability that we've rated as 0% disabling, or

Were exposed to ionizing radiation during atmospheric testing or during the occupation of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, or

Participated in Project 112/SHAD, or

Served in the Republic of Vietnam between January 9, 1962, and May 7, 1975, or

Served in the Persian Gulf War between August 2, 1990, and November 11, 1998, or

Served on active duty at Camp Lejeune for at least 30 days between August 1, 1953, and December 31, 1987

We may also assign you to priority group 6 if you meet all of the requirements listed below. You:

Are currently or newly enrolled in VA health care, and

Served in a theater of combat operations after November 11, 1998, or were discharged from active duty on or after January 28, 2003, and

Were discharged less than 5 years ago

Note: As a returning combat Veteran, you're eligible for these enhanced benefits for 5 years after discharge. At the end of this enhanced enrollment period, we'll assign you to the highest priority group you qualify for at that time.

Priority group 7

We may assign you to priority group 7 if both of the below descriptions are true for you:

Your gross household income is below the geographically adjusted income limits (GMT) for where you live, and

You agree to pay copays

View current copay rates

Priority group 8

We may assign you to priority group 8 if both of the below descriptions are true for you:

Your gross household income is above VA income limits and geographically adjusted income limits for where you live, and

You agree to pay copays

View current copay rates

If you're assigned to priority group 8, your eligibility for VA health care benefits will depend on which subpriority group we place you in.