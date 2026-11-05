You can update your health benefits information online, by phone, by mail, or in person.

Option 1: Online

You’ll need to sign in to VA.gov to update your health benefits information online.

Note: You can also update some information (like your address and other contact information) in your VA.gov profile.

Learn more about managing your VA.gov profile

Option 2: By phone

Call our Health Eligibility Center at and select 1 (TTY: 711). We’re available Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET.

Option 3: By mail

Fill out a Health Benefits Update Form (VA Form 10-10EZR).

Get VA Form 10-10EZR to download

Mail the completed form and any supporting documents to this address:

Health Eligibility Center

PO Box 5207

Janesville, WI 53547-5207

Option 4: In person

You can update your information in person at a VA health facility.

Find your nearest VA health facility