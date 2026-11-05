How to update your VA health benefits information
Find out how to update your personal, financial, insurance, or military service history information after you’re enrolled in VA healthcare.
Veterans enrolled in VA healthcare and expansion of benefits
On March 5, 2024, we expanded healthcare to millions of Veterans.
Learn more about the PACT Act and VA healthcare and benefits
If you’re enrolled in VA healthcare, you can now provide more information about your military service history.
We’ll use this information to determine if you may have had exposure to any toxins or other hazards. And we’ll also determine if we’ll place you in a higher priority group. This may affect how much (if anything) you’ll have to pay toward the cost of your care.
How do I update my information?
You can update your health benefits information online, by phone, by mail, or in person.
Option 1: Online
You’ll need to sign in to VA.gov to update your health benefits information online.
Note: You can also update some information (like your address and other contact information) in your VA.gov profile.
Learn more about managing your VA.gov profile
Option 2: By phone
Call our Health Eligibility Center at
Option 3: By mail
Fill out a Health Benefits Update Form (VA Form 10-10EZR).
Get VA Form 10-10EZR to download
Mail the completed form and any supporting documents to this address:
Health Eligibility Center
PO Box 5207
Janesville, WI 53547-5207
Option 4: In person
You can update your information in person at a VA health facility.
What information can I update with the Health Benefits Update Form?
You can use the Health Benefits Update Form (VA Form 10-10EZR) to review and update your household financial information.
Here’s the information you can update:
- Your marital status
- Dependent information
- Income information for you, your spouse (if you’re married), and any dependents
- Deductible expenses for you or your spouse (expenses that you can subtract from your income)
And you can also update this information:
- Your personal information. This includes your phone number, email address, and mailing address. It also includes any emergency contact and next-of-kin information.
- Insurance information for all health insurance companies that cover you. This includes coverage that you get through a spouse or significant other. This also includes Medicare, private insurance, or insurance from your employer.
- Military service history information. This includes details about exposure to any toxins or other hazards. This also includes if you received a Purple Heart medal.
Note: You can update your military service history information if any of your details have changed since you enrolled in VA healthcare. At this time, you can only update this information using the PDF version of this form.
What supporting documents can I submit with this form?
If you provided information about your military service history and exposure to any toxins or other hazards, you can submit supporting documents with your form.
Note: You don’t need to provide any supporting documents. But they may help us confirm details about your service history and process your application faster.
Here’s the type of information your document can include:
- The toxins or other hazards you may have been exposed to
- When and where you may have been exposed
- The type of activity you were engaged in when you were exposed, like basic training
These are the types of documents you can submit that may have this information:
- Your DD214, DD215, or other separation documents
- Any other service records
- Military orders or unit histories
- A written statement (like a personal statement or a buddy statement)
- Photos, journal entries, or news articles related to any toxins or other hazards you may have been exposed to
Can I use this form to find out if my health benefits will change?
Yes. You can use this form to update your household financial information. And we’ll determine if you’ll need to pay a copay for non-service-connected care or prescription medicines. We’ll also determine if you’re eligible for travel pay reimbursement.
You can also answer more questions about your military service history.
This will help us determine if you may have had exposure to any toxins or other hazards in either of these ways:
- While deployed to certain areas linked to exposures like Agent Orange, burn pits, radiation, or contaminated water
- By working with chemicals, pesticides, lead, asbestos, certain paints, nuclear weapons, X-rays, or other toxins during training or active duty service
And we’ll determine if we’ll place you in a higher priority group. This may affect how much (if anything) you’ll have to pay toward the cost of your care.
Can I use this form to apply for VA healthcare?
No. You can use this form to update your information only after you’re enrolled in VA healthcare.
Why does this form ask about my other insurance?
We ask for this information because we have to bill your private health insurance provider for any care, supplies, or medicine we provide to treat your non-service-connected conditions (illnesses or injuries that aren’t related to your military service).
We don’t bill Medicare or Medicaid, but we may bill Medicare supplemental health insurance for covered services.
If you have other health insurance coverage, it doesn’t affect the VA healthcare benefits you can get. And telling us about your other insurance may help offset your costs.
What if I need help updating my information?
You can work with an enrollment specialist to get help updating your health benefits information. Call our Health Eligibility Center at