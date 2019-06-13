VA vision care
If you qualify for VA health care benefits, you may be able to get some or all of your vision care through VA. Find out more about our vision care.
Are my routine eye exams covered under my VA health care benefits?
Yes. If you have VA health care benefits, we’ll cover your routine eye exams and preventive vision testing (like testing for glaucoma).
To schedule an eye exam, talk to your VA primary care provider or contact your nearest VA medical center or clinic.
If you’re a blind or low vision Veteran, you may be able to get more advanced vision care and rehabilitation services.
Will VA cover the cost of eyeglasses?
We’ll cover the cost of your eyeglasses if you meet at least one of the requirements listed below.
At least one of these must be true. You:
- Have a compensable service-connected disability (a disability linked to your military service for which you’re receiving VA disability payments), or
- Are a former prisoner of war (POW), or
- Were awarded a Purple Heart, or
- Receive benefits under Title 38 United States Code (U.S.C.) 1151, or
- Receive an increased pension based on your being permanently housebound and in need of regular aid and attendance
Or, you must have at least one of these issues:
- Vision problems caused by an illness—or the treatment of an illness—for which you’re receiving VA care, like:
- Stroke
- Diabetes
- Multiple sclerosis
- Vascular disease (diseases that affect your blood vessels)
- Geriatric chronic illnesses (long-lasting illnesses that affect the elderly)
- Vision problems caused by an injury—or the treatment of an injury—for which you’re receiving VA care, like:
- A reaction to prescribed medicines
- Cataract surgery or other surgeries of the eye, ear, or brain
- Traumatic brain injury or polytrauma (injuries to more than 1 body part or organ, often caused by a blast)
- Functional impairment (parts of your body that don’t work as well as they should) or cognitive impairment (a problem with memory or thinking skills) that’s severe enough to make it hard for you to do everyday tasks
- Vision and/or hearing loss (called dual sensory impairment) that’s severe enough to interfere with your ability to take an active role in your own health care—and eyeglasses would help to reduce the impact of your impairment
For more information, contact the prosthetic representative at your nearest VA medical center or clinic.
