VA vision care

Yes. If you have VA health care benefits, we’ll cover your routine eye exams and preventive vision testing (like testing for glaucoma).

To schedule an eye exam, talk to your VA primary care provider or contact your nearest VA medical center or clinic.

Find a VA medical center near you

If you’re a blind or low vision Veteran, you may be able to get more advanced vision care and rehabilitation services.

Find out if you qualify for blind and low vision Veteran services