Where you'll go for care

Call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room. You don’t have to contact us in advance. (Note: We consider an emergency to be a condition that a reasonable person believes will put your health or life at risk if you don’t get treatment right away.)

If you’re far from a VA medical center, we may pay for emergency care in a non-VA setting. Be sure to contact your nearest VA medical center as soon as possible—and ask to talk to the patient transfer or patient administration representative. Payment for emergency care in a non-VA setting ends when a VA provider concludes that you’re stable enough to be transferred to a VA medical center.

For more information, call your local VA medical center’s enrollment coordinator.

Or get more details on emergency care coverage