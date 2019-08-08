If you’re signed up for VA health care, you can get help managing your disability or health condition while living at home. The services you qualify for will depend on your needs and whether a service is available in your area. If you need to, you may be able to use more than one service at the same time.

Learn more about:

Home-based primary care A VA health care team, led by a VA doctor, who provides services (like nursing care, physical therapy, and help with daily tasks) in your home

Homemaker/home health aide (H/HHA) services A trained caregiver (supervised by a registered nurse) who comes into your home to help you care for yourself

Adult day health care A program you can go to during the day for social activities, companionship, and recreation as well as care and support

Hospice care Skilled caregivers who come into your home to provide comfort care to you and your family. You qualify for hospice care if you have a terminal condition (a condition that can’t be treated), with less than 6 months to live, and you’re no longer seeking treatment other than to ease pain.

Palliative care Skilled caregivers who come into your home to provide comfort care to help ease your pain and control your symptoms so you can do as much as possible in your daily life