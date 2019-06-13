VA dental care
If you qualify for VA dental care benefits, you may be able to get some or all of your dental care through VA. Find out how to get VA dental care or how to buy dental insurance if you don’t qualify.
Can I get VA dental care benefits for some or all of my dental care?
It depends on a number of factors, like your military service history and your current health and living situation. Based on these factors, VA places you into a benefits class—and you get the specific benefits assigned to that class. See the section below for more information.
What VA dental care benefits do I qualify for?
Click on the statement below that describes you best to find out your benefits class and the dental benefits you may qualify for:
-
You’re in: Class I
You may qualify for: Any needed dental care
-
You’re in: Class IIC
You may qualify for: Any needed dental care
-
You’re in: Class IV
You may qualify for: Any needed dental care*
*Please note: If you’re being paid at the 100% disabling rate based on a temporary rating (for a reason such as a long stay in the hospital or rehab care), that doesn’t qualify you for this benefit.
-
You’re in: Class IV
You may qualify for: Any needed dental care*
-
You’re in: Class II
You may qualify for: One-time dental care if you meet all of the requirements listed below
All of these must be true for you:
- You didn’t receive a dishonorable discharge, and
- You apply for dental care within 180 days of discharge or release, and
- Your DD214 certificate of discharge doesn’t show that you had a complete dental exam and all needed dental treatment before you were discharged*
Please note: If you got a dental award letter from VBA dated before 1955 stating that your dental conditions aren’t compensable, then you are no longer eligible for Class II outpatient dental treatment. This is because of Public Law 83, which was enacted June 16, 1955, and which amended Veterans’ eligibility for outpatient dental services.
-
You’re in: Class IIA
You may qualify for: Any dental care needed to make sure you have and can keep a functioning dentition (a working set of teeth)
You should know: A Dental Trauma Rating (VA Form 10-564-D) or VA Regional Office Rating Decision letter (VA Form 10-7131) will tell you the tooth/teeth/condition(s) that are trauma rated.
-
You’re in: Class III
You may qualify for: Dental care to treat the oral conditions that a VA dental care provider concludes are directly making your service-connected health condition worse
-
You’re in: Class V
You may qualify for: Dental care that a VA dental care provider concludes is needed to achieve at least one of the goals listed below
The dental care must be needed to:
- Make it possible for you to be in the vocational rehab program, or
- Make it possible for you to reach the goals of your vocational rehab program, or
- Prevent you from having to stop your rehab program, or
- Help you get back to your rehab program faster if you’ve had to stop (and are in “interrupted” or “leave” status), or
- Help you get back to your rehab program faster if you’ve had to stop (and are in “discontinued” status) because of an illness, injury, or dental condition, or
- Make it possible for you to get and adjust to a job during the period of employment assistance, or
- Make it possible for you to be fully independent in your daily living
-
You’re in: Class VI
You may qualify for: Dental care to treat the dental issue that a VA dental care provider finds is making the health condition you’re being treated for harder to treat
-
You’re in: Class IIB
You may qualify for: A one-time course of dental care that a VA dental care provider concludes you need to achieve at least one of the goals listed below.
The dental care must be needed to:
- Relieve your pain, or
- Help you get a job, or
- Treat your moderate, severe, or complicated and severe gingival and periodontal conditions (gum infections that can lead to pain, swelling, and bone and tooth loss if not treated)
-
You’re in: Inpatient status
You may qualify for: Dental services that a VA dental care provider—working with your primary care provider—concludes you need to manage a health condition a doctor is currently treating you for
How do I apply for VA dental care benefits?
Where do I go for VA dental care?
We provide dental care to qualified Veterans at over 200 dental clinics across the country, including Alaska and Puerto Rico.
Find a VA dental clinic near you
If I can’t get VA dental care benefits, can I get help buying dental insurance?
You may be able to buy dental insurance at a reduced cost through the VA Dental Insurance Program (VADIP) if you meet at least one of the requirements listed below.
At least one of these must be true. You:
- Are signed up for VA health care
Apply now, or
- Are signed up for our Civilian Health and Medical Program (also called CHAMPVA, a health insurance program for dependents of Veterans).
Find out if you can sign up for CHAMPVA