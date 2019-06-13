VA dental care

You’re in: Class II

You may qualify for: One-time dental care if you meet all of the requirements listed below

All of these must be true for you:

You didn’t receive a dishonorable discharge, and

You apply for dental care within 180 days of discharge or release, and

Your DD214 certificate of discharge doesn’t show that you had a complete dental exam and all needed dental treatment before you were discharged*

Please note: If you got a dental award letter from VBA dated before 1955 stating that your dental conditions aren’t compensable, then you are no longer eligible for Class II outpatient dental treatment. This is because of Public Law 83, which was enacted June 16, 1955, and which amended Veterans’ eligibility for outpatient dental services.