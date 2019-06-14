VA Prescription Refill and Tracking
With our VA Prescription Refill and Tracking tool, you can refill your VA prescriptions, track their delivery, and create lists to organize your medicines. Find out if you’re eligible and how to sign up to begin using this tool in our health management portal within My HealtheVet.
How can the VA Prescription Refill and Tracking tool help me manage my health care?
Our Prescription Refill and Tracking tool, sometimes called “Rx Refill” or “Rx Tracker,” is a web-based service that helps you manage your VA prescriptions online.
With this tool, you can:
- Refill your VA prescriptions online
- View your past and current VA prescriptions
- Track the delivery of each prescription mailed within the past 30 days
- Get email notifications to let you know when to expect your prescriptions
- Create lists to keep track of all your medicines (including prescriptions, over-the-counter medicines, herbal remedies, and supplements)
Am I eligible to use this tool?
You can use this tool if you meet all of the requirements listed below.
All of these must be true. You:
- Are enrolled in VA health care, and
- Are registered as a patient in a VA health facility, and
- Have a refillable prescription from a VA doctor that you’ve filled at a VA pharmacy and that’s being handled by the VA Mail Order Pharmacy
Find out how to apply for VA health care
And you must have one of these free accounts:
- An Advanced or Premium My HealtheVet account, or
- A Premium DS Logon account (used for eBenefits and milConnect), or
- A verified ID.me account that you can create here on VA.gov
Once I’m signed in, how do I get started?
On your Welcome page, you’ll see a module for “Pharmacy.” Within that module, you’ll see these options:
- “Refill VA Prescriptions”
- “Track Delivery”
- “Medications List”
Click on the link you want, and you’ll get instructions on the next page to get started.
Can I use this tool to refill and track all my VA prescriptions?
You can refill and track most of your VA prescriptions, including:
- VA medicines that were refilled or renewed
- Wound care supplies
- Diabetic supplies
- Other products and supplies sent through the VA Mail Order Pharmacy
Your VA health care team may decide not to ship medicines that you don’t need right away, medicines that are not commonly prescribed, or those that require you to be closely monitored. In these cases, you’ll need to pick up your prescription from the VA health facility where you get care.
You can’t refill some medicines, like certain pain medication and narcotics. You’ll need to get a new prescription from your VA provider each time you need more of these medicines.
Where will VA send my prescriptions?
Our mail order pharmacy will send your prescriptions to the address we have on file for you. We ship to all addresses in the United States and its territories. We don’t ship prescriptions to foreign countries.
Important note: If you change your address within My HealtheVet, it does not change your address for prescription shipments. Please contact the VA health facility where you get care to have them update your address on file.
Find your VA health facility
How long will my prescriptions take to arrive, and when should I reorder?
Prescriptions usually arrive within 3 to 5 days. But you’ll be able to find specific information about your order on the website of the delivery service shown in your Rx Tracker.
To make sure you have your medicine in time, you’ll want to request your refill at least 10 days before you’ll run out of your current prescription.
Will my personal health information be protected?
Yes. This is a secure website. We follow strict security policies and practices to protect your personal health information.
If you print or download anything from the website (like prescription details), you’ll need to take responsibility for protecting that information.
Get tips for protecting your personal health information
What if I have more questions?
You can get answers to your questions about this tool within our My HealtheVet web portal.
Read Prescription Refill FAQs
You can also contact the My HealtheVet help desk.
Find out how to contact us online
Or call us at 877-327-0022 (TTY: 800-877-8339). We’re here Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. CT.