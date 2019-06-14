VA Prescription Refill and Tracking

You can refill and track most of your VA prescriptions, including:

VA medicines that were refilled or renewed

Wound care supplies

Diabetic supplies

Other products and supplies sent through the VA Mail Order Pharmacy

Your VA health care team may decide not to ship medicines that you don’t need right away, medicines that are not commonly prescribed, or those that require you to be closely monitored. In these cases, you’ll need to pick up your prescription from the VA health facility where you get care.

You can’t refill some medicines, like certain pain medication and narcotics. You’ll need to get a new prescription from your VA provider each time you need more of these medicines.