Coronavirus FAQs: What Veterans need to know

If you have any of these emergency warning signs, call 911 to get help now:

Trouble breathing

Persistent (continuing) pain or pressure in the chest

Bluish lips or face

Suddenly feeling or acting confused

Trouble waking up or staying awake

If you have other symptoms of COVID-19, request a lab test appointment at VA or take a self-test at home. If your result is positive, tell your healthcare team right away. If you need treatment, you must start it early for it to work. Some treatments must start within 5 days of your first symptoms.

Check COVID-19 symptoms on the CDC website

Get answers to more questions about COVID-19 testing at VA

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, contact us before going to a VA health facility. Contacting us first helps us keep you and others safe.

Our Annie text messaging service can help you monitor your symptoms

This service can advise you when to contact your VA care team or your facility’s advice nurse. It also provides general wellness tips and steps you can take to protect yourself. You can ask your VA care team to assign the service to you. Or, you can subscribe to Annie coronavirus precautions messages yourself.

Subscribe to Annie coronavirus precautions messages