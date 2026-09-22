Coronavirus FAQs: What Veterans need to know
Read this page to get answers to questions about COVID-19 testing, vaccines, and benefit updates.
COVID-19 vaccines
We offer COVID-19 vaccines to all Veterans enrolled in VA healthcare. This includes Veterans who live or travel outside of the U.S. and are eligible for the VA Foreign Medical Program.
Learn more about the VA Foreign Medical Program
Note: It’s always your choice if you want to get a vaccine or not. Your decision won’t affect your VA healthcare or any of your VA benefits in any way.
Updated 2023-2024 COVID-19 vaccines will be available at most VA health facilities. Before you go to a VA health facility to get a COVID-19 vaccine, call to make sure the facility has the vaccine you want.
If you got a COVID-19 vaccine before September 12, 2023, you should get a single dose of an updated 2023-2024 vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, or Novavax).
If you never got a COVID-19 vaccine before, you should choose 1 of these options:
- Get 1 dose of the updated Pfizer-BioNTech or updated Moderna vaccine, or
- Get 2 doses of the updated Novavax vaccine
If you have certain conditions that weaken your immune system, you may be eligible to get additional doses of an updated 2023-2024 vaccine. Ask your provider how many doses they recommend for you.
COVID-19 testing at VA
Can I be tested for COVID-19 at a VA health facility?
We offer diagnostic testing for Veterans who are enrolled in VA healthcare. At this time, we’re not charging a copay for COVID-19 testing.
Learn how to apply for VA healthcare
The fastest way to get a test is to request an appointment.
You can request an appointment in any of these 3 ways:
- Send a secure message to your VA primary care provider
Request a test appointment through secure message
- Request an appointment for a test with your VA primary care provider online
Request a primary care test appointment online
- Or call your VA healthcare team
Find your VA health facility’s phone number to request a test appointment
If I got a COVID-19 lab test at VA, when and how can I get my results?
We usually have test results in about 3 to 4 days.
If you were tested at a VA health facility, you can get your test results online as soon as we have them.
Learn how to get your results online
Your VA or community care provider will also call you with your test results when they’re available. If you have concerns about your results, call or send a secure message to your provider.
What should I do if the results of my COVID-19 self-test are positive?
- If you didn’t take your test during a VA video appointment, take a picture of your test results. You can share this picture with your VA healthcare team.
- Contact your VA healthcare team right away. If you need treatment, you must start it early for it to work. Some treatments must start within 5 days of your first symptoms.
- Separate yourself to keep others safe. Isolate for at least 5 days from when you first started having symptoms or from when you tested positive. If you can’t fully isolate, wear a well-fitting mask any time you’re around other people for at least 5 days.
- Tell anyone who you’ve been in close contact with in the past few days that you tested positive. For COVID-19, a close contact is anyone who was less than 6 feet away from you for a combined total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period.
- Monitor your symptoms. If your symptoms get worse, contact your provider or nearest VA health facility. To get reminders for when to contact your care team or a nurse advice line, you can use our Annie text messaging service.
Subscribe to the Annie text messaging service
- If you have any signs of emergency, call 911 or get help right away. Signs of emergency include symptoms like trouble breathing or continued pain or pressure in your chest.
Get the latest COVID-19 symptom information on the CDC website
Note: If your self-test results are positive, you don’t need to schedule a lab test.
COVID-19 symptoms, treatment, and research
If you have any of these emergency warning signs, call 911 to get help now:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent (continuing) pain or pressure in the chest
- Bluish lips or face
- Suddenly feeling or acting confused
- Trouble waking up or staying awake
If you have other symptoms of COVID-19, request a lab test appointment at VA or take a self-test at home. If your result is positive, tell your healthcare team right away. If you need treatment, you must start it early for it to work. Some treatments must start within 5 days of your first symptoms.
Check COVID-19 symptoms on the CDC website
Get answers to more questions about COVID-19 testing at VA
If you have symptoms of COVID-19, contact us before going to a VA health facility. Contacting us first helps us keep you and others safe.
- Get your facility’s phone number to call before you come in
- Send your VA provider a secure message about your symptoms
Our Annie text messaging service can help you monitor your symptoms
This service can advise you when to contact your VA care team or your facility’s advice nurse. It also provides general wellness tips and steps you can take to protect yourself. You can ask your VA care team to assign the service to you. Or, you can subscribe to Annie coronavirus precautions messages yourself.
First, know that you’re not alone. We’re here for you. Concerns about COVID-19 can be stressful for many people. You can take steps to manage stress and get support.
- Stay connected and healthy. Connect with friends and family by phone and social media if you can’t gather in person. Follow your normal routine as much as possible, and get enough sleep and exercise.
- Keep your existing mental health appointments. If you need or want to request telehealth (phone or video) appointments, ask your care team about your options.
Send your VA provider a secure message
- Ask for a new mental health appointment. If you need same-day mental healthcare—or want to request a new appointment—call your local VA health facility.
Find a VA location to request a mental health appointment
There is no cure for COVID-19 at this time. There are treatments for COVID-19, but the risk of severe illness and death are still high in certain groups of people.
Talk to your healthcare provider before taking any medications to prevent or treat COVID-19.
If you have questions about a treatment, call or send a secure message to your VA provider.
Learn more about COVID-19 treatments on the CDC website
Get answers to COVID-19 treatment questions on the FDA website
Healthcare, appointments, and more
Appointments and health protection levels
What are VA health facilities’ guidelines on masks?
When you come to a VA health facility, your health and safety are our priorities.
All facilities require masks in high-risk areas like these:
- Chemotherapy units
- Dialysis units
- Emergency departments and urgent care
- Post-transplant units
Masks are also required for people who are sick with COVID-19 or other viral respiratory illnesses.
You can choose to wear a mask at any time. If you don’t have a mask, you can ask a staff member at your VA health facility for one.
If you have more questions about mask requirements, send a secure message to your care team or contact your VA health facility.
Send a secure message to your care team
How do I self-screen before I come to VA for care?
Read this list of COVID-19 symptoms:
- Fever or chills
- Cough or sore throat
- Shortness of breath or trouble breathing
- Fatigue (feeling very tired)
- Headache or muscle or body aches
- New loss of taste or smell
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea
If you’ve had any of these symptoms within the past 48 hours, call first unless you need care now—even if you have an appointment. We’ll help you get any needed tests or treatment for COVID-19. Or you can go to the emergency room for COVID-19 treatment.
Note: These are not all possible COVID-19 symptoms.
How do I connect to a video telehealth appointment?
Your provider will give you instructions about where to go for your video appointment. Or they’ll send you a link to join VA Video Connect.
Use VA Video Connect for your telehealth appointment
What should I do if VA cancels my appointment due to COVID-19?
We try to avoid canceling in-person appointments and elective procedures due to COVID-19 whenever possible. If we do need to cancel, we want to make sure you get the care you need as soon as possible.
If we haven’t contacted you to reschedule your appointment or procedure, you can contact us. We’ll help you schedule a new appointment. Your provider may recommend a phone or video appointment for some needs.
Find your provider’s phone number to reschedule your appointment
Send your provider a secure message to reschedule your appointment
What should I know about community care appointments and referrals?
If you have a scheduled community care appointment
Contact your community care (non-VA) provider directly before going to your appointment. Some providers’ hours or services may be affected by current CDC and local health department guidelines.
If your community care provider cancels your appointment
Work with the provider to reschedule. We’re extending VA authorizations for community care referrals for many types of care during this time. If you have concerns about rescheduling your appointment, send a secure message to your VA provider.
Send your VA provider a secure message about rescheduling your appointment
If you need a referral
We’ll work with you to assess your needs. We’re continuing to make community care referrals. But we’re prioritizing referrals for urgent or other medically necessary care.
Remember: You need VA approval for all community care appointments, except for emergency and urgent care needs. Getting a referral depends on eligibility, type of care, and other factors. At this time, community care eligibility requirements haven’t changed.
Prescriptions
How do I refill my prescriptions?
Request refills as soon as possible, but no later than 10 days before you need more medication.
Also check that we have your current mailing address on file in your VA.gov profile. This is the address we’ll use to send your prescriptions. If you need to, you can change your address in your profile.
Check your address in your VA.gov profile
Note: If you currently get your prescription sent to you by mail, you’ll continue to receive your refill requests as normal.
You’ll need to actively request your refill in 1 of these ways:
- Online.
Use the My HealtheVet prescription refill and tracking tool
- By mobile device.
Use the VA: Health and Benefits mobile app
- By phone. Call the number on your prescription label for your VA pharmacy’s automated refill line or to speak to a pharmacy representative. Be sure to have your Rx number from the prescription label and Social Security number ready.
Get your Rx number
- By mail. Complete the prescription refill form that came with your medication. Mail the form to the VA pharmacy address listed on your medication paperwork.
For questions about your prescriptions, send a secure message to your healthcare team through My HealtheVet. You can also call your local VA medical center.
Send a secure message to ask your care team about your prescriptions
How can I get more refills for my prescriptions?
You can request a prescription renewal in 1 of these ways:
- Call the number on your prescription label. Be sure to have your Rx number from the prescription label and Social Security number ready. For some medications, your healthcare team may need to contact you before you can get more medication.
Get your Rx number
- Send a secure message to your VA provider
- Call your local VA medical center.
Find a VA location to renew your prescription
If your prescription renewal requires an in-person evaluation:
If you need to renew a prescription for a medication that requires an in-person evaluation, we’ve temporarily updated our policy to allow this type of evaluation through telehealth (phone or video) appointment.
To request a telehealth appointment for a prescription renewal, send a secure message to your provider.
Send your VA provider a secure message to request a telehealth appointment
VA healthcare eligibility and copays
Do I have to pay VA healthcare copayments at this time?
We canceled and refunded copayments for all medical care and pharmacy services received through VA between April 6, 2020, and September 30, 2021. We also paused collection of unpaid copayments for services or medications received before April 6, 2020, during this time. We took these actions to offer relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of October 1, 2021, we’ve started to collect copayments again. We continue to offer financial hardship assistance. If you have questions, contact our Health Resource Center at
Find out how to pay your copay bill or request help
If I’ve lost my job or health insurance, can I get VA healthcare?
We base eligibility for VA healthcare on several factors, like your military service, discharge status, and whether you have a service-connected disability.
If you’ve lost your job or have a reduced income, you may qualify for enhanced eligibility status based on your income. This means we’ll place you in a higher priority group, which makes you more likely to get benefits and affects how much (if anything) you’ll need to pay for care.
Learn about VA healthcare eligibility
Find out how to apply for VA healthcare
If you’re not eligible for VA healthcare, you may still be able to get care:
- Get posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) treatment
- Get help for other mental health problems (like depression or substance abuse)
- Get help for mental and physical health problems linked to military sexual trauma (MST)
Call us at
If I’ve lost my job, can I get help with my VA copays over time?
Yes. If you’re struggling because of life situations like losing your job, having a sudden decrease in income, or having an increase in out-of-pocket family healthcare expenses, we can help. You can request financial hardship assistance to manage your current VA copay debt or request an exemption from future copays.
Learn more about requesting financial hardship assistance
Play a YouTube video about financial hardship options
You can also call our Health Resource Center at
Benefit payments, claims, claim exams, and other services
Current benefits and payments
Will my benefit payment be delayed because of COVID-19?
No. We’re currently processing all benefit payments as normal. This includes payments for disability, pension, education payments to your school, and more.
Claims and applications
Can I still file a claim or get help from my regional office?
Yes. We temporarily closed all of our 56 regional offices for in-person visits due to COVID-19. At this time, some offices have reopened with limited hours and services. These offices may be screening visitors for COVID-19 symptoms. We require everyone entering a VA facility to wear a mask that covers their mouth and nose.
For your safety and convenience, we continue to offer help online and by phone. Call first to confirm services or ask about getting help by phone or video.
To file a claim for VA benefits:
You can still file a claim online, by mail, or with the help of a trained professional. And we can still answer your questions by phone and through our online customer service tool. We’re also continuing to support services like educational counseling, collecting information for fiduciary claims, and specially adaptive housing assistance by phone or approved video conferencing tools.
- Learn how to file a claim for disability benefits
- Learn how to file a claim for pension benefits
- Learn how to file a claim for GI Bill and related benefits
- Learn how to file a claim for other benefits
To get help with education benefits:
Call
To get help with other benefits:
Call
To check on the status of your claim or appeal:
Use our online claim status tool
To stay updated on closures or service interruptions:
- Go to the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) news page
- Call the benefits hotline toll-free at
- Follow us on social media
VBA Facebook
VBA Twitter: @VAVetBenefits
Is VA still doing claim exams (also called compensation and pension exams)?
Yes. We now offer in-person claim exams again at all U.S. locations. If you live outside the U.S., the option of an in-person exam will depend on local COVID-19 guidance. We’ll work with you to schedule your exam and tell you what to expect.
We’re also still doing telehealth exams by phone or video. And we’re doing more Acceptable Clinical Evidence (ACE) exams. This means we’ll review your existing medical records and contact you for more information if needed, instead of requiring an in-person or telehealth exam.
What if I had or need an in-person appointment for VA benefits or services?
We temporarily closed our regional offices and stopped in-person appointments due to COVID-19. At this time, some offices have reopened with limited hours and services. These offices may be screening visitors for COVID-19 symptoms. We require everyone entering a VA facility to wear a mask that covers their mouth and nose.
For your safety and convenience, we continue to offer help online and by phone. Call first to confirm services or ask about getting help by phone or video.
Getting help online or by phone
We’re using virtual services to hold appointments for some benefit activities by telephone or online video through VA Video Connect or other approved video meeting tools. Once your video appointment is scheduled, you’ll receive a VA Video Connect link.
Get VA Video Connect for virtual appointments
We’ll work with you to change your in-person appointment to a virtual appointment for benefits and services such as these:
- Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E).
- Chapter 36 educational and career counseling.
- Military service coordinators.
- Home loans: We’re working with lenders and appraisers to offer temporary options to continue processing and closing loans remotely. You can continue to work with your lender to follow state and local laws for notarizing documents. And you can designate an attorney-in-fact to use a Power of Attorney to sign documents on your behalf at closing.
- Specially Adapted Housing grants: Our staff can help you complete the grant application process by phone, video, and email.
- Fiduciary claims: We can conduct many field exams by phone. In cases where a phone exam isn’t appropriate, we may do a field exam through VA Video Connect. Our staff will contact you to set up a phone or video exam.
Transition assistance: You can follow the VA Transition and Assistance Program (TAP) curriculum and other learning modules online. Use your Common Access Card (CAC)-enabled device to access the course (number TGPS-US006) through the Defense Department’s (DOD) Joint Knowledge Online website.
Go to the DOD’s Joint Knowledge Online website
You can also explore VA benefits and services online. For more help by phone, ask your DOD TAP manager to connect you with a VA benefits adviser.
Explore VA benefits and services online
Work with your VA representative to reschedule appointments. If you have questions, you can also call us at
Do I have to wear a mask at VA regional offices and other non-healthcare locations?
Each location will adjust rules for masking as needed. For example, if your county has high levels of coronavirus transmission, everyone will need to wear a mask.
Be prepared to wear a mask at any VA location. Our staff will explain the location’s current mask rules when you arrive.
You can also choose to wear a mask at any time. And if you have COVID-19 symptoms or you’ve had a recent positive test or recent contact with someone with COVID-19, you should wear a mask.
Debt, copays, and other financial concerns
Benefit and copayment debts
Do I have to pay VA healthcare copayments at this time?
We canceled and refunded copayments for all medical care and pharmacy services received through VA between April 6, 2020, and September 30, 2021. We also paused collection of unpaid copayments for services or medications received before April 6, 2020, during this time. We took these actions to offer relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of October 1, 2021, we’ve started to collect copayments again. We continue to offer financial hardship assistance. If you have questions, contact our Health Resource Center at
Find out how to pay your copay bill or request help
What if I can’t pay my existing VA debt?
To help with financial relief during the COVID-19 pandemic, we paused collection on all new VA benefit debt created between April 6, 2020, and September 30, 2021. We also offered a pause on collection for debts created before April 6, 2020, as well as repayment plans.
As of October 1, 2021, we’re starting to send debt notification letters again. We’ll send these letters over the next several months. We continue to offer debt repayment and relief options.
Get answers to common questions about VA debt
For debt related to VA benefits: Call our Debt Management Center at
Find out how to manage your VA benefit debt
For debt related to VA medical care or pharmacy services: Call our Health Resource Center at
What if I’m having trouble paying my VA direct or VA-backed home loan?
If you’re experiencing financial hardship due directly or indirectly to COVID-19, call your loan servicer right away to request a forbearance plan. Your loan servicer is the company that collects your mortgage payments.
Forbearance lets you pause or reduce your loan payments for a period of time, without paying late fees or other penalties. Under a recent law, you may be able to request up to 12 months of mortgage forbearance on a VA direct or VA-backed home loan.
Note: Forbearance doesn’t lower or forgive the amount of money you owe on your loan. You’ll need to work with your servicer at the end of the forbearance period to set up a repayment plan.
If you have a VA-backed home loan
Call
If you have a Native American Direct Loan (NADL)
Your loan servicer is BSI Financial Services. To request a forbearance plan, contact the BSI default resolution team at
You can also call
Learn more about how we can help you avoid foreclosure
Get more help from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)
- Find a government-approved housing counselor near you
- Get COVID-19-specific resources
- Call the 24/7 HOPE™ Hotline at
If I’ve lost my job, can I get help with my VA copays over time?
Yes. If you’re struggling because of life situations like losing your job, having a sudden decrease in income, or having an increase in out-of-pocket family healthcare expenses, we can help. You can request financial hardship assistance to manage your current VA copay debt or request an exemption from future copays.
Learn more about requesting financial hardship assistance
Play a YouTube video about financial hardship options
You can also call our Health Resource Center at
Other financial concerns
If I’ve lost my job, can I get VA healthcare?
We base eligibility for VA healthcare on several factors, like your military service, discharge status, and whether you have a service-connected disability.
If you’ve lost your job or have a reduced income, you may qualify for enhanced eligibility status based on your income. This means we’ll place you in a higher priority group, which makes you more likely to get benefits and affects how much (if anything) you’ll need to pay for care.
Learn about VA healthcare eligibility
Find out how to apply for VA healthcare
If you’re not eligible for VA healthcare, you may still be able to get care:
- Get posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) treatment
- Get help for other mental health problems (like depression or substance abuse)
- Get help for mental and physical health problems linked to military sexual trauma (MST)
Call us at
What if I am experiencing homelessness or am at risk of becoming homeless?
We offer many programs and services that may help—including free healthcare and, in some cases, free limited dental care. We can also help you connect with resources in your community, like homeless shelters or faith-based organizations.
Find the support you need:
- Call the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at
for help 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You’ll talk privately with a trained VA counselor for free.
- Contact your nearest VA medical center and ask to talk with a VA social worker. If you’re a female Veteran, ask for the Women Veterans Program Manager.
Find the nearest VA medical center to talk with a VA social worker
How can I protect myself against coronavirus-related scams?
The coronavirus pandemic has brought new scams, including those that target stimulus checks, online tools, promises of new treatments, and charity donations.
You can take these steps to protect your identity and finances during this time:
- Use only IRS.gov to register for or get information about your stimulus check (also called an economic impact payment). Remember, unless you’ve asked to be contacted, the IRS will never contact you to ask for personal or financial information or ask you to open an attachment or visit a website link.
Get more information about your stimulus check on the IRS website
- Protect your information when using online tools and mobile applications. Get step-by-step instructions on how to securely access and manage your VA healthcare and other benefits.
Go to our YouTube video on privacy best practices for Veterans
Go to our YouTube video on authentication methods for signing in to mobile apps and VA.gov
- Stay aware of the latest scams. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) offers tips for how to avoid coronavirus-related scams.
Get tips to avoid scams on the FTC website
- Protect your identity at all times. Research shows scammers and identity thieves often target Veterans.
Learn how to protect your identity on the VSAFE website
Will my COVID-19 stimulus check lower my VA payments?
No. We won’t count any money received as part of the COVID-19 stimulus package as income for VA disability compensation, individual unemployability (TDIU), VA pension, or parent Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (D.I.C.) beneficiaries. This means your payments will stay the same.
Status of VA national cemeteries and burials
Are VA national cemeteries open?
Yes. VA national cemeteries remain open. But for the safety of employees and visitors, we ask that visitors follow physical distancing and travel restrictions based on CDC and local health department guidelines.
Some cemetery areas may be closed to the public. You should contact the cemetery for more information.
Find updates on the operating status of individual VA national cemeteries
Can I still schedule a burial at a national cemetery?
Yes. To schedule an interment, contact the National Cemetery Scheduling Office at
Families must follow all COVID-19 safety requirements for attendee limits, masks, and physical distancing.
Learn more about VA cemetery safety requirements
If you would like to cancel or postpone an interment that’s already scheduled, contact the cemetery directly to cancel the service and to reschedule future services when ready.
Can I schedule a committal service or a military funeral honors service?
Yes. We’re holding committal and memorial services again at most VA national cemeteries. We’ve been contacting families who were unable to hold a service due to the pandemic so we can help them arrange one. Military honors are based on local availability.
Families must follow all COVID-19 safety requirements for service attendee limits, handling floral arrangements, wearing masks, and physical distancing.
Learn more about VA cemetery safety requirements
Conditions and restrictions at local cemeteries can and will change in response to state, local, and federal guidelines and orders. Contact your local cemetery for specific information or details.
Get operating status updates for individual VA national cemeteries
Helpful online tools
Sign in to My HealtheVet to send a message to your VA provider.
Refill your prescriptions online through My HealtheVet and track delivery of your medicines.
Check your past payment information for benefits like disability, pension, education payments, and more.
Check the status of a VA claim or appeal for benefits, including disability compensation, pension, VA healthcare, and more.
Update your address and other contact information for VA benefits and services.
Request, reschedule, or cancel your VA healthcare appointments online.
Find out how to change your direct deposit information online.