Stratton VA Expands COVID-19 Vaccinations

PRESS RELEASE

August 3, 2021

Albany , NY — All Veterans, Caregivers, Spouses, CHAMPVA, and National Guard, Reserve & Coast Guard Members eligible for vaccination appointments at the Stratton VA under the SAVE LIVES Act.

Albany, NY – The Albany Stratton VA Medical Center announced that it is providing COVID-19 vaccinations to All Veterans, Veteran’s Spouses (including widows or widowers), their Caregivers, CHAMPVA recipients, and National Guard, Reserve & Coast Guard members (including retired and those never activated) under the authority recently granted by the SAVE LIVES Act, signed by President Joe Biden March 24, 2021.

The expanded authority depends on readily available COVID-19 vaccine supply and requires the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to continue to prioritize Veterans enrolled in VA care.

“Since the start of the pandemic, the Stratton VA has been focused on vaccinating as many Veterans and VA healthcare workers as possible, and we are excited to multiply our efforts through the new SAVE LIVES Act,” said Darlene DeLancey, Executive Director of the Albany Stratton VA Medical Center. “We successfully began our efforts with our high-risk Veterans at the beginning of the year, slowly expanding availability for vaccination based on VA and CDC guidelines until finally getting to the point where we could schedule appointments for all VA enrolled Veterans. The SAVE LIVES Act will help VA continue to provide healthcare leadership nationwide as we expand vaccination opportunities to even more Veterans and their families.

“As part of our vaccination expansion efforts, the Stratton VA will be running a ‘Walk-in Clinic’ from April 5th to April 9th from 8am – 1pm to help further vaccination opportunities,” DeLancey explained. “We plan on conducting additional events in the near future as well, based on continued receipt of vaccine supplies. Ultimately, our goal is to ensure that all Veterans, family members and others identified by the SAVE LIVES Act who wish to be vaccinated are able to get their vaccination at the Stratton VA.”

Those eligible under the SAVES LIVES Act to receive a vaccine can go to www.va.gov/covid-19-vaccine to register and stay informed on VA’s vaccine rollout process. The Stratton VA will contact Veterans when additional vaccine is available. Please call our main number: (518) 626-5000 and press 5; or, call the Business Office directly at (518) 626-6743.

To maintain continued health and safety during the pandemic, please do not visit a VA facility for a COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment. It’s also important to note that Masks and Social Distancing is still required at Federal facilities and highly recommended even after receiving a vaccination in order to stem the spread of COVID-19.

For more information on VA’s COVID-19 vaccine efforts, read the national news release and the VAntage Point Blog.