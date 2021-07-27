Alexandria VA Medical Center

Click on a service for more details like location, contact, and appointment
Talk with an advice nurse if you have questions about your care or for help in deciding whether you need an urgent or routine appointment.
Care we provide at VA Alexandria Coastal health care
The registered nurses on our Nurse Advice Line provide you and your family with helpful medical advice and free, confidential answers to many of your health care questions. Call anytime. We’re here 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. In addition, our nurses can:
Help you manage many of your basic health care needs
Answer questions about your current medications or medical condition
Discuss your health care concerns and help you decide the best way to handle them
Offer improved access to VA services
Common conditions: coronavirus, COVID-19
We provide COVID-19 vaccines to Veterans as well as their spouses and caregivers. We also provide vaccines to Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA) recipients and VA staff.
Contact information
2495 Shreveport Highway
Hours
day
hours
Mon.
24/7
Tue.
24/7
Wed.
24/7
Thu.
24/7
Fri.
24/7
Sat.
24/7
Sun.
24/7
Appointments
Your VA health care team will contact you if you’re eligible to get a vaccine during this time. As the supply of vaccine increases, we'll work with our care teams to let Veterans know their options.
If you are caring for a Veteran with serious illness or disabilities, we can help you support them—and take care of yourself. You may qualify for services like training, counseling or respite care when you need a break.
Care we provide at VA Alexandria Coastal health care
If you’re a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting one of our caregiver support coordinators. If the Veteran you care for was injured post-9/11, you may be eligible for even more services, including a stipend to help with expenses, training, and medical coverage if you aren’t already covered. For all caregivers, we can:
Help you get caregiver assistance available through VA
Provide progressive needs planning to help you manage degenerative conditions
If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we provide dental screenings, cleanings, X-rays and fillings. We also provide specialty dental procedures like root canal, restorations and dentures.
Care we provide at VA Alexandria Coastal health care
If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we offer a full range of quality dental services like:
Routine exams and teeth cleaning
Restorative procedures, including fillings and crowns
Comprehensive surgical care, including extractions (pulling teeth) and oral cancer screening
Routine and advanced prosthodontic care, including bridges, dentures, and dental implants
Routine and advanced periodontal care, including root canals, gum treatments, and supporting bone care
Oral and facial reconstruction surgery to repair damage from traumatic injury or serious illness
We assist frail and elderly Veterans and their families as they deal with chronic illness or disabilities. Services include home, nursing and hospice and palliative care.
Care we provide at VA Alexandria Coastal health care
We provide long-term care to help you and your family when you’re dealing with a disability, chronic (long-lasting) illness, terminal illness, or serious health issues related to aging. Our long-term health care services include:
24/7 nursing and medical care
Physical therapy
Help with daily tasks like bathing, dressing, making meals, and taking medicine
Pain management and palliative care to relieve suffering and improve quality of life for people with serious illnesses
Hospice care to provide comfort and compassionate care for people in the last phases of an incurable illness
To learn more about the different types of extended care that VA provides, see our guide to long-term services and support.
If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help. We offer many programs and services, including free health care. And we can help you connect with resources in your community.
Care we provide at VA Alexandria Coastal health care
We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact one of our care coordinators to get help with:
Immediate food and shelter needs, including both transitional and permanent housing
Job training, life skills development, and education
Justice system navigation and community reentry from jail
If you're a Veteran who identifies as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, or a related identity, we’re committed to serving your needs. The LGBTQ+ Veteran care coordinator at your VA health care facility can help you get the care you need in a safe, sensitive environment.
Care we provide at VA Alexandria Coastal health care
We promote the health, welfare, and dignity of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) Veterans and their families. We focus on ensuring a safe, welcoming, and affirmative environment when providing you with sensitive and high-quality health care services like:
Hormone therapy
Substance use and alcohol treatment
Testing and treatment for HIV and STIs (sexually transmitted infections)
Mental health care
Psychosocial assessments for gender-confirming surgeries and hormone therapy
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. All VA health care facilities offer same-day help. You may qualify even without enrolling in VA health care.
Care we provide at VA Alexandria Coastal health care
Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:
Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
Marriage and relationship problems
Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
We offer resources and support for minority Veterans to help address your specific needs with benefits and services at VA.
Care we provide at VA Alexandria Coastal health care
If you’re a minority Veteran, we can help you get the services and benefits you need. Our Minority Veterans Program serves all Veterans who are Black American, Asian American, Hispanic American, and Native American (including American Indians, Alaska Natives, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Island Americans). We work to:
Help the medical center address minority Veterans’ needs
Meet minority Veterans’ needs in the local community
Identify barriers and create a more accessible environment for minority Veterans
Inform minority Veterans of VA benefits, services, and programs
If you’re living with a traumatic brain injury, amputation or other disability, our specialists offer support to help you improve your independence and quality of life, manage pain and stay healthy.
Care we provide at VA Alexandria Coastal health care
Our physical medicine and rehabilitation doctors and therapists focus on whole-body health. They can help you manage your pain, increase your independence, and improve your quality of life with services like:
Personalized therapy for your rehabilitation
Medication, stretching, and massage for short-term pain relief
Strengthening exercises and movement therapy to increase fitness and prevent future pain
Recreation therapy to create coping and social skills
Occupational therapy to improve coordination and balance, and help you manage life skills and everyday activities
Assessment and treatment of speech, language, and swallowing disorders
If you’re struggling with a mental health problem—or just need to talk with someone—we can help. We offer treatment and support such as therapy, alternative treatments and medications when needed.
Care we provide at VA Alexandria Coastal health care
Good mental health is a vital part of your overall wellness. Our psychiatry teams offer consultation, evaluation, and treatment to help you with a range of mental and behavioral health problems, including:
Depression (including sadness and grief), anxiety (including worry and nervousness), and personality disorders
Addictive behaviors and substance abuse
Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and combat-related stress disorder
Emotional issues like anger management and relationship challenges, confused thinking, memory problems, and invasive thoughts or ideas
Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
Our radiology service uses imaging to help screen for, diagnose and treat disease. We provide X-rays, ultrasound, mammography, MRI, CT and PET scans and other imaging procedures.
Care we provide at VA Alexandria Coastal health care
We offer radiology and imaging services to diagnose and treat many medical conditions. Our services include:
X-ray
Ultrasound
Mammography (mammograms)
Computer tomography (CT)
Positron emission tomography (PET)
Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)
We offer a wide range of activities (arts and crafts, games, sports, exercise) that we can adapt to your needs.
Care we provide at VA Alexandria Coastal health care
Our therapies promote your independence and enhance your health and well-being if you’re a Veteran with an injury, chronic (long-lasting) illness, or disabling condition. After your primary health care provider gives you a referral, a recreation therapist will develop treatment goals for you.
Recreation and creative arts therapy provides services and activities that include:
Animal interaction
Music, art, and crafts
Community outings
Exercise, sports, and games
Gardening and leisure education
We provide and help you use medical aids, hearing aids, state-of-the-art adaptive home equipment and other equipment to help you preserve and increase your mobility and independence.
Care we provide at VA Alexandria Costal health care
VA is the world’s largest and most comprehensive provider of sensory aides and prosthetic devices. Veterans enrolled in the VA health care system and referred by a physical medicine and rehabilitation physician can receive a full range of services and equipment like:
Artificial limbs and surgical implants, including artificial joints and pacemakers
Wheelchairs and other medical devices
Aids for Veterans who are blind, have low vision, or are hearing impaired
Adaptive equipment and modifications to make your vehicle or home more accessible
Other devices and services to help increase your mobility, dignity, and independence
Clothing allowance for Veterans with devices that damage their clothing
If you’re returning from military service, we can help you readjust to civilian life and get started with VA health care. We can also help connect you with programs like mental health services and education and career counseling.
Care we provide at VA Alexandria Coastal health care
At VA Alexandria Coastal health care, we can help you readjust to civilian life if you’re returning from military service, on active duty, or an activated National Guard or Reserve member. Talk to one of our care coordinators about how to best use your health care benefits.
Polytrauma care (if you have multiple traumatic injuries)
Social workers are here to help Veterans, families and caregivers with almost any need, from help with finances or housing to questions about treatment to just feeling overwhelmed. We are here for you.
Care we provide at VA Alexandria Coastal health care
Social work is integral to health care. We can help you and your family manage stress-related problems due to injury or illness, and find VA community resources to meet your needs like:
Home health services
Legal services
Transportation
Community living
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) for free, private help anytime 24/7. Our local suicide prevention coordinators can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
Care we provide at VA Alexandria Coastal health care
We work with behavioral health providers and community organizations to help you and your family during times of crisis. We offer:
Suicide prevention care coordinators
Suicide prevention case managers
Gun safety locks
Gun safety locks
Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics and gynecology, pap smear, mammogram
We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.
Care we provide at VA Alexandria Coastal health care
Our women's health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers specialize in women’s health. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast illness. Our services for women Veterans include:
Ultrasounds, mammograms, Pap and HPV tests
Mental health care and counseling
Lifestyle wellness services
Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy
Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation