Internships and fellowships

Psychology Internship Program

The psychology internship at the Alexandria Veterans Affairs Health Care System (AVAHCS) began in the fall of 2014. We are fully accredited by APA and a member of APPIC.

Questions related to the program’s accreditation status should be directed to the Commission on Accreditation:

Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation American Psychological Association

750 1st Street, NE,

Washington, DC 20002

Phone:

E-mail: apaaccred@apa.org

Web: www.apa.org/ed/accreditation

MATCH Number: 234811

Applications due by December 1, 2026.

The program funds three interns on a full-time basis. Please download the program brochure for additional information.