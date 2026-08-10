Internships and fellowships
VA Alexandria health care provides training programs for students at the college, university, and postgraduate levels. Explore our training programs to find out about how we can help you start your career as a health care professional.
Psychology Interns
Psychology Interns
Internship applicants must be enrolled in doctoral training in an APA-accredited or CPA accredited, clinical or counseling psychology doctoral program or at PCSAS-accredited programs in Clinical Science. Applicants must have completed a minimum of 550 hours of supervised practicum experience (500 intervention and 50 assessment) by the time the application is submitted. VA requirements specify that eligible applicants must be U.S. citizens and have fulfilled departmental requirements for internship as certified by their Directors of Clinical Training. The Department of Veterans Affairs is an Equal Opportunity Employer. As an equal opportunity training program, the internship welcomes and strongly encourages applications from all qualified candidates, regardless of gender, age, racial, ethnic, sexual orientation, disability or other minority status.
Internships and fellowships
Psychology Internship Program
The psychology internship at the Alexandria Veterans Affairs Health Care System (AVAHCS) began in the fall of 2014. We are fully accredited by APA and a member of APPIC.
Questions related to the program’s accreditation status should be directed to the Commission on Accreditation:
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation American Psychological Association
750 1st Street, NE,
Washington, DC 20002
Phone:
E-mail: apaaccred@apa.org
Web: www.apa.org/ed/accreditation
MATCH Number: 234811
Applications due by December 1, 2026.
The program funds three interns on a full-time basis. Please download the program brochure for additional information.